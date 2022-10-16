School VP Lets Masked Armed Teens In to Save Them from Police

“I confirmed the interior doors were locked and instructed the four suspects to come to the vestibule because it was unsafe to be outside because I saw police officers,” a vice principal said.

He’s lucky he wasn’t shot, and the children and staff were lucky too. The VP might have had his keys on him. Just a guess. From experience, I know a VP and his keys are never parted.

The FOX 8 I-Team has found kids with guns got into a Cleveland high school building even as a security officer was on the phone with 911.

They were in there because two school administrators had let them in.

Three cars with masked gunmen pulled up to the front of Cleveland’s Garrett Morgan High School.

The security officer was heard yelling to others on a 911 call, “Do not let them in the building” and, “Do not let anybody through that door, people.”

The school was in lockdown, but they got in.

The security officer later told police, “They’re inside the building. They’re in the outer part.”

The dispatcher responded with, “They got in the building?”

They got through the outer door but not the inner door.

Dispatch told the 911 caller, “Keep the school locked down.”

A witness statement shows, “Two assistant principals from leadership let the males into the building.”

Another statement shows, “I confirmed the interior doors were locked and instructed the four suspects to come to the vestibule because it was unsafe to be outside because I saw police officers.”

The police came quickly and arrested three teens who had two guns.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District issued a statement:

“As one of the witness statements indicates, the males entered a controlled, secured area that is specifically designed to prevent access to the rest of the building. Cleveland police had already arrived on the scene and were able to make arrests. The staff member made a split-second decision that the individual thought was the best way to keep students and staff safe. “

But, a school security consultant reacted. Ken Trump runs National School Safety and Security Services based in Cleveland.

“You’ve just let them one step closer in,” he said. “The goal is to keep students away from harm. You don’t let the bad guy, especially when you know they’re the bad guy, get closer into your school building.”

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

Records show one of the teens arrested had a warrant out for him from a robbery case.

Police say the teens drove up in three stolen cars. They sound nefarious, not like teens who needed protection as much as everyone else.

Related