Fox Might Have Their Tucker Replacement! Will You Watch?

A report claimed Sean Hannity will replace Tucker Carlson in his primetime slot, with Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld getting their own primetime shows. Then Fox said nothing is decided.

Did Fox News jump the shark when they canceled Tucker Carlson, reportedly on the say-so of Dominion, the sketchy voting machine company? Fox settled for $787 million with a company worth $70, which was ridiculous. A producer at Fox told an OMG undercover reporter that Tucker’s firing was part of the Dominion settlement. Variety confirmed it, and said it was a verbal agreement.

They have a new lineup. See what you think.

According to The Drudge Report, Sean Hannity, who has been with the network since 1996 when it began, will move into Tucker’s slot. Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld will also see their hours shuffled and move into primetime.

Where is Laura Ingraham in this?

A Fox News source, who is clearly not in touch, said this is “our boldest and most fearsome ever.”

After Drudge made the announcement, Fox denied the decision was made.

“No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up, and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” a network spokesperson said.

There’s no deep fix here. This is like a struggling baseball team, and they decide to change the batting lineup with the same old batters. It’s usually not a solution.

Fox is crashing and burning, and as the information about the Dominion settlement gets around, it won’t be good.

Blaze Media’s Tyler Carditis has the shocking numbers:

We have Monday’s ratings.

TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 15, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
2018		 SITUATION ROOM:
564		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1348		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
409		 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
35
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2268		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
633		 REIDOUT:
1165		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
512		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
53
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1619		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
559		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1286		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
540		 CUOMO:
124
9p HANNITY:
1974		 CNN PRIMETIME:
454		 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:
2414		 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
341		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
88
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1563		 CNN TONIGHT:
443		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1868		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
379		 BANFIELD:
88
11p GUTFELD!:
1614		 CNN TONIGHT:
326		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
1104		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
223		 CUOMO:
68

 

ALL-IMPORTANT DEMO (25-54) [THESE ARE PATHETIC NUMBERS]

6a FOX AND FRIENDS:
126		 CNN THIS MORNING:
59		 MORNING JOE:
101		 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:
15		 EARLY MORNING:
0
7a FOX AND FRIENDS:
182		 CNN THIS MORNING:
78		 WAKE UP AMERICA:
35		 MORNING IN AMERICA:
3
8a FOX AND FRIENDS:
131		 CNN THIS MORNING:
97
9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:
147		 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:
93		 MORNING JOE:
105		 NATIONAL REPORT:
26
10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:
121		 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:
102		 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:
82		 NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:
2

