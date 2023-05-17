Fox Might Have Their Tucker Replacement! Will You Watch?

A report claimed Sean Hannity will replace Tucker Carlson in his primetime slot, with Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld getting their own primetime shows. Then Fox said nothing is decided.

Did Fox News jump the shark when they canceled Tucker Carlson, reportedly on the say-so of Dominion, the sketchy voting machine company? Fox settled for $787 million with a company worth $70, which was ridiculous. A producer at Fox told an OMG undercover reporter that Tucker’s firing was part of the Dominion settlement. Variety confirmed it, and said it was a verbal agreement.

They have a new lineup. See what you think.

According to The Drudge Report, Sean Hannity, who has been with the network since 1996 when it began, will move into Tucker’s slot. Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld will also see their hours shuffled and move into primetime.

Where is Laura Ingraham in this?

A Fox News source, who is clearly not in touch, said this is “our boldest and most fearsome ever.”

After Drudge made the announcement, Fox denied the decision was made.

“No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up, and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” a network spokesperson said.

There’s no deep fix here. This is like a struggling baseball team, and they decide to change the batting lineup with the same old batters. It’s usually not a solution.

Fox is crashing and burning, and as the information about the Dominion settlement gets around, it won’t be good.

Blaze Media’s Tyler Carditis has the shocking numbers:

Since firing Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel’s ratings in the all-important 25-54 demo have fallen off a cliff: •6pm ET: -42%

•7pm ET: -62%

•8pm ET: -75%

•9pm ET: -70%

•10pm ET: -66%

•11pm ET: -49% Oof. pic.twitter.com/mjCyaF8zGI — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) May 3, 2023

We have Monday’s ratings.

TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 15, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2018 SITUATION ROOM:

564 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1348 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

409 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

35 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2268 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

633 REIDOUT:

1165 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

512 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

53 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1619 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

559 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1286 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

540 CUOMO:

124 9p HANNITY:

1974 CNN PRIMETIME:

454 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2414 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

341 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

88 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1563 CNN TONIGHT:

443 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1868 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

379 BANFIELD:

88 11p GUTFELD!:

1614 CNN TONIGHT:

326 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1104 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

223 CUOMO:

68

ALL-IMPORTANT DEMO (25-54) [THESE ARE PATHETIC NUMBERS]

6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

126 CNN THIS MORNING:

59 MORNING JOE:

101 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

15 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

182 CNN THIS MORNING:

78 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

35 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

131 CNN THIS MORNING:

97 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

147 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

93 MORNING JOE:

105 NATIONAL REPORT:

26 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

121 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

102 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

82 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

2

Related