Fox Might Have Their Tucker Replacement! Will You Watch?

A report claimed Sean Hannity will replace Tucker Carlson in his primetime slot, with Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld getting their own primetime shows. Then Fox said nothing is decided.
Did Fox News jump the shark when they canceled Tucker Carlson, reportedly on the say-so of Dominion, the sketchy voting machine company? Fox settled for $787 million with a company worth $70, which was ridiculous. A producer at Fox told an OMG undercover reporter that Tucker’s firing was part of the Dominion settlement. Variety confirmed it, and said it was a verbal agreement.
They have a new lineup. See what you think.
According to The Drudge Report, Sean Hannity, who has been with the network since 1996 when it began, will move into Tucker’s slot. Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld will also see their hours shuffled and move into primetime.
Where is Laura Ingraham in this?
A Fox News source, who is clearly not in touch, said this is “our boldest and most fearsome ever.”
After Drudge made the announcement, Fox denied the decision was made.
“No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up, and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” a network spokesperson said.
There’s no deep fix here. This is like a struggling baseball team, and they decide to change the batting lineup with the same old batters. It’s usually not a solution.
Fox is crashing and burning, and as the information about the Dominion settlement gets around, it won’t be good.
Blaze Media’s Tyler Carditis has the shocking numbers:
Since firing Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel’s ratings in the all-important 25-54 demo have fallen off a cliff:
•6pm ET: -42%
•7pm ET: -62%
•8pm ET: -75%
•9pm ET: -70%
•10pm ET: -66%
•11pm ET: -49%
Oof. pic.twitter.com/mjCyaF8zGI
— Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) May 3, 2023
We have Monday’s ratings.
TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 15, 2023
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
2018
|SITUATION ROOM:
564
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1348
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
409
|ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
35
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2268
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
633
|REIDOUT:
1165
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
512
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
53
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1619
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
559
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1286
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
540
|CUOMO:
124
|9p
|HANNITY:
1974
|CNN PRIMETIME:
454
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:
2414
|CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
341
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
88
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1563
|CNN TONIGHT:
443
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1868
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
379
|BANFIELD:
88
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
1614
|CNN TONIGHT:
326
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
1104
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
223
|CUOMO:
68
ALL-IMPORTANT DEMO (25-54) [THESE ARE PATHETIC NUMBERS]
|6a
|FOX AND FRIENDS:
126
|CNN THIS MORNING:
59
|MORNING JOE:
101
|WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:
15
|EARLY MORNING:
0
|7a
|FOX AND FRIENDS:
182
|CNN THIS MORNING:
78
|—
|WAKE UP AMERICA:
35
|MORNING IN AMERICA:
3
|8a
|FOX AND FRIENDS:
131
|CNN THIS MORNING:
97
|—
|—
|—
|9a
|AMERICAS NEWSROOM:
147
|CNN NEWS CENTRAL:
93
|MORNING JOE:
105
|NATIONAL REPORT:
26
|—
|10a
|AMERICAS NEWSROOM:
121
|CNN NEWS CENTRAL:
102
|ANA CABRERA REPORTS:
82
|—
|NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:
2