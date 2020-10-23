Fox News host might have been fired

“Outnumbered” co-host Melissa Francis has been off the air for 2 weeks. Allegedly, she had been working without a contract for nearly a year, according to the LA Times. She had filed a gender-based pay discrimination claim against the company that has been in arbitration

The complaint said Francis was underpaid compared with her male colleagues. A Fox News representative would not comment on the matter, saying it was confidential. Francis did not respond to a request for comment.

SHE’S LIKELY TERMINATED

Francis, 47 has not been seen on the program since Oct. 7.

A Fox News representative did not comment on her status, saying only that she is still an employee and its daytime programming is being revamped.

“Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes, including to its daytime lineup, and will launch new formats as appropriate after the election,” the representative said in a statement. “These changes are being made independent of any other ongoing matter.”

However, one person close to Francis told the LA Times she has been fired.

Fox News did revamp mandatory harassment and discrimination prevention compliance training and was recently certified by the research firm Great Places to Work. Francis is a former child actress who had a role in the classic 1980s family drama “Little House on the Prairie.” She earned an economics degree from Harvard and went on to be a correspondent and anchor for NBCUniversal’s financial news channel CNBC. Francis joined Fox Business Network as an anchor in 2012 and started appearing on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” as a recurring co-host in 2014. She is the one who, along with Marie Harf, censored Newt Gingrich in mid-September of this year on ‘Outnumbered’ after he dared mention the name, ‘George Soros.’