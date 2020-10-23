Great response to guy who told 10 million to vote for Biden or else

Earlier today, we reported that the CEO of Expensify sent an email to 10 million customers telling them that they had to vote for Biden to avoid Civil War. Mollie Hemingway tweeted one reply from a Mr. Rothschild that definitely bears mentioning.

He talks of trust, tribalization, and politicization of everything. In addition, he mentions lifestyle determinants. You might not agree with Mr. Rothschild but it’s food for thought.

People are sick of this. We just want to live our lives. Heaven knows that is difficult enough. Stop it! Leave us alone, don’t take our free speech or our guns, let us live our lives. Let me be me. Let us be us. Go away, social engineers.

The letter:

