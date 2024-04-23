Freedom to Terrorize Jewish Students: Pro-Hamas College Movement Spreads

A group of progressive graduates from Columbia University’s School of General Studies threatened to pull their donations as a result of the 100 arrests of radical pro-Hamas anti-Semites. They naturally didn’t mention the arrestees were radical pro-Hamas anti-Semites.

The arrestees are members of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. Some are Jewish.

They are occupying the upper campus.

The group sent a nasty missive, which will be sent to administrators on Wednesday. It referred to the ongoing protest as “courageous and necessary” and insisted on “amnesty and affirmative support” for the arrested protesters.

As we reported earlier, they have the full support of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and AOC. Where is Chuck Schumer these days? Isn’t he Jewish?

“Until then, we pledge to withhold all financial and operational support … from the University, the School of General Studies, and the joint and dual degree programs,” read the letter, which as of Tuesday was not signed by any individual former students.

There are other letters from the communists.

Our open letter of solidarity from UK students for Palestine to @Columbia students resisting arrest and repression! ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/RIAkaNM916 — UCL Action for Palestine (@UCLAFP) April 19, 2024

One is more insane than the last.

Jewish faculty at Columbia Univ write open letter to Columbia President Minouche Shafik decrying the weaponization of antisemitism against free speech and academic expression on campus. https://t.co/QRuqCrzDG4 — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) April 15, 2024

This is another take by saner voices. They write that Columbia is “under mob rule” and they are afraid for the “safety of Jewish students.”

BREAKING: CJAA sends open letter to President Shafik @Columbia warning that campus is now under MOB RULE and calling for IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF COLUMBIA GATES and ENFORCEMENT of University rules of conduct. pic.twitter.com/b1Lspntw1S — Columbia Jewish Alumni Assoc. (@CU_JewishAlumni) April 19, 2024

Occupiers [communists and fascists] took over NYU, and the University asked the police for help removing them. Columbia refused MYPD help.

Earlier today, the NYPD received the attached letter from NYU — detailing a request to clear Gould Plaza of individuals who were refusing to comply with repeated requests to disperse. They were described as “interfering with the safety and security of our community.” Our… pic.twitter.com/oA758efW74 — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) April 23, 2024

NYU has a lot of communist professors and students, so…

NYU faculty creating a ring around the Gaza solidarity encampment to protect their students after the school threatened mass arrest. So beautiful. pic.twitter.com/OgW21AM9nU — Read Let This Radicalize You (@JoshuaPHilll) April 22, 2024

Breaking: NYU students and faculty are walking out and holding a mass rally in response to the school’s violent crackdown and targeting of professors and students at the Gaza solidarity encampment. pic.twitter.com/fhDkjzgAZm — Read Let This Radicalize You (@JoshuaPHilll) April 23, 2024

Jews better resist. The stench of 1939 is in the air.

An open letter from @AmichaiChikli, Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, to the students at @Columbia, @Yale, and all Jewish students who are forced to confront the raging waves of hatred sweeping through campuses and streets in North America and… https://t.co/96baMKelKb — Arsen Ostrovsky ️ (@Ostrov_A) April 22, 2024

University of Michigan too! Jewish students are participating.

Jewish Voice for Peace has set up a camp in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at the University of Michigan. pic.twitter.com/2TXOVAWLuD — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 23, 2024

