Sen Paul doubles down on Tony Fauci dishonesty









On Tuesday the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee held a hearing to discuss the efforts made to combat COVID-19. Dr. Paul took the opportunity to grill Dr. Fauci about his permitting chain of function research.

Dr. Fauci denied it.

Rand Paul asked him, “Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?”

Fauci fired back at the Kentucky lawmaker: “Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan institute.”

Watch the exchange on this link.

According to Alex Berenson, who appeared on Tucker last night, the monies allocated were not large and Dr. Fauci probably didn’t know how they were being used. That’s a fair point, but Fauci knows now and Dr. Paul said he isn’t answering honestly.

On Tuesday’s Rob Schmitt Tonight Senator Rand Paul responded to Dr. Fauci’s statements from today’s hearing.

He said Fauci was dishonest.

Watch:

