Germany’s Freezing, Faces Possible De-Industrialization

The German government is calling for the German people to save on lighting and heating during one of the coldest German winters in years. The sanctions on Russian oil and gas are meant to hurt Russia but primarily serve their World Economic Forum masters who promote their climate cult.
At the same time, the government is rationing energy supply to its cities and municipalities.
in early November, Klaus Mueller, head of Germany’s national energy regulatory authority, warned that despite the gas storage levels of over 90 percent of their capacity, these “storage facilities could be quickly emptied if this winter gets really cold,” Reuters reported.
It’s really cold. Germany relies mostly on gas, for heating, and most of their gas came from Russia.
It’s not just the average person freezing. Germany is in danger of de-industrialization.
State-run Deutsche Welle TV reports snow blanketing most of Germany on Wednesday, with temperatures at 14 degrees Fahrenheit in some places.
The State paper warned of potential loss of power and road closures. Their legacy media embraced the elite’s climate cult, and now the sound resentful when they tell people they can’t turn on Christmas lights or light Christmas trees.
What did they think would happen?
Businesses have been closing due to the high cost of electricity, and it has put Germany on the verge of de-industrialization. Europe, in general, is in the same position. Germany is going from the richest nation in Europe to an impoverished nation.
German public broadcaster Tagesschau warned that “according to a study, a massive surge in gas prices may lead to the de-industrialization of German and Europe.”
According to a study, the extremely high gas prices could, in the worst case, trigger de-industrialization in Germany and Europe. The delivery bottlenecks have recently cost billions in added value. According to the management consultancy PwC, the energy crisis is endangering key sectors of German industry and could even trigger a de-industrialization of Europe. Europe is losing global competitiveness and attractiveness as a production location. According to the study by a PwC subsidiary, Strategy&, German industry is being hit particularly hard by the explosive gas prices. “In the future, many companies could decide to reorganize their production within Europe or to withdraw entirely from Europe,” said Strategy& Europe boss Andreas Späne.
Bloomberg News recently cited a survey claiming that the German firms were “running out of ways to save” energy. “Large parts of German industry will no longer be able to avoid production cuts if companies need to reduce natural gas consumption further.”
German cultists get to destroy Christmas, industrialization, and fossil fuels all at the same time. It’s a win-win-win.
1All by Design we are in the stages of doing this to ourselves and it is all under our feet? We are de industrializing as well. Wait to see what the next 2 yrs bring. Stock up.
I guess No One saw this coming???
I had a talk with a friend who retired to New York State. He was able to top off with fuel oil, but it was expensive and he had to wait his turn. He’s already using more than usual with the recent storms. All signs are that we are going to see Fuel Oil shortages in the Northeast and it’s all because of Traitor Joe’s Energy Policies. When Democrats complain, I just tell them that they voted for him.
We know from Klaus Schwab that the World Economic Forum Cult’s end game is; the extermination 95% of the World’s population. Do they think they can have Europe and America all to themselves and have China rape the rest of the World so they can live in luxury? It’s been tried before, but for some reason a lot of the Elites ended up dead!
By the Way, where is Klaus Schwab and his Elite Friends getting their heat from? Solar panels and Windmills really don’t work that well in Germany. Klaus may be in his home in Switzerland, but with his money he could be on a tropical island sipping drinks with small umbrellas. Remember, he is one of the Elite.