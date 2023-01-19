Good News! NZ’s Tyrannical Prime Minister Is Resigning ASAP

Last night, we were remiss. We reported that New Zealand’s totalitarian Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday that she would be resigning within weeks, no later than February 7. We left out her history as a tyrant. We’ve corrected that.

Jacinda can’t win her next election since her polls are terrible, but she claims that has nothing to do with her resignation.

New Zealand’s communistic Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s reelection prospects look bleak amid economic woes, rising interest rates, increasing crime, and an impending recession. Plus she ruled with a totalitarianism worthy of Xi Jinping

She was an authoritarian tyrant.

The era of Jacindamania is over.

Her Statement

“The decision was my own,” Ardern said. “Leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also the most challenging. You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges.”

“I no longer have enough in the tank to [the job] justice,” she added.

She said at the end of 2022 that she took time to consider whether she had what it takes to continue as prime minister – ultimately concluding it was time to step down.

However, she added, choking back tears: “I am not leaving because it was hard. If that were the case, I probably would have departed two months in the job,” listing various challenges her administration faced, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2019 Christchurch terror attack and the deadly volcanic eruption on Waiheke Island, also known as White Island.

Jacinda Tyranny

Jacinda wanted to tax cow belches and farts. By 2025, farmers will pay a tax on emissions from sources such as cow burps and gases under proposals released by toothy tyrant Jacinda Ardern. Ardern will force farmers to pay for their agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. This will include cow belching, farts, and urine.

In October 2021, she moved on from failed Covid Zero to permanent tyrannical control, punishing anyone who wasn’t vaccinated. She has close relationships with the World Economic Forum and China. which should come as no surprise.

New Zealand’s cozying up to China was of such concern that Ardern’s leadership saw New Zealand nearly kicked out of Five Eyes over fears sensitive military information would end up in the hands of the Chinese regime. A Canadian report referred to New Zealand as ‘the soft underbelly’ of Five Eyes. It was also alleged that China engaged in ‘widespread Chinese political interference in New Zealand’s 2017 election’.

Tucker added a comment about her CCPishness on his show last night.

“What are the chances she was a puppet of the Chinese government? We don’t have enough evidence to prove that, but we would rate that as about 100 percent likely,” he said in baseless claims.

“An appalling abuser of human rights of her own people.”

More:

By December, the demon okayed orgies of up to 25 people. They’re called “Tinder Liaisons.” People in New Zealand were so frightened by the pandemic thanks to constant terrifying alerts that they readily succumbed to her Maoist takeover. Her orgy comments made it to Yahoo. US late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert has poked fun at the Covid rule in New Zealand while saying Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a “friend” of the show.

Intoxicated with power, her left-wing views were the only “truth.“One of her truths was Internet freedom is a “weapon of war.”

New Zealand protesters were met with her jackboots for simply protesting.

HAPPENING NOW: New Zealand police are trying to ARREST their way out of a growing rebellion. The people are finally standing up to the tyrant. Watch this space. Another country inspired by Canada. pic.twitter.com/mZO3tWu0LQ — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 10, 2022

