Google Did Move 2.6 to 10.4 Million Votes to Hillary & Trump Still Won

Senator Cruz questioned Dr. Robert Epstein (a Democrat) during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on #Google & #Censorship. He said Google manipulated 2.6 to 10.4 million votes to Hillary during the election. Hillary had a lot of corrupt people helping her and she still couldn’t win. President Trump is definitely the legitimate President.

“If all these [#BigTech] companies are supporting the same candidate, there are 15 million votes on the line that can be shifted without people’s knowledge…” Sen. @TedCruz questions Dr. Robert Epstein during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on #Google & #Censorship. pic.twitter.com/6ZFodBCZ5a — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) July 18, 2019

WHAT THE HECK IS HATE SPEECH?

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hammered Google from the very beginning of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing, “Google and Censorship through Search Engines.”

Will anything come of it?

He also went after Twitter and Facebook for silencing conservatives.

Senator Cruz went after their concept of “hate speech” as “an ever-changing and vague standard, meant to give censorship an air of legitimacy.” The senator argued that this weapon was used to shape culture, destroy rivals, and “ban speech.”

THEIR NOT NEUTRAL AND SHOULD BE SUED

“Congress never intended to empower large technology companies to control our speech,” said Cruz. He then said that platforms that behave like publishers, such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, were responsible legally for any and all content posted under their names. Google and YouTube enjoyed a privilege that no one else does, because of this clause.

And they should not have that privilege because they do not remain neutral as planned.

Ted Cruz slams Google’s anti-conservative bias and exposes how that bias resulted in shifting as many as 10 million votes to Hillary Clinton.https://t.co/Fur4VLYDvPpic.twitter.com/F4B1JxKpaG — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 18, 2019

GOOGLE CAN MOVE A 50/50 SPLIT TO A 90/10 WITHOUT ANYONE KNOWING

We have known for some time what these mediums can do in the wrong hands — a few elitists. Tucker interviewed Dr. Epstein who has made it his business to investigate the effect of Big Tech on our Republic.