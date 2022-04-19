Jen Psaki- Just Another Limousine Liberal Serving the Peasants

Jen Psaki – Biden’s idea of a public servant – went from CNN to White House press secretary and soon to MSNBC. She does the same thing no matter where she works – prevaricates! As it happens, lying pays well. Did you know that she is also a limousine liberal, a 1%er, one of the hated rich, worth $27 million?

She is a very, very rich public servant who lies to protect her boss, another very rich public servant. Ironic, isn’t it? And people wonder why they are unrelatable.

Psaki doesn’t want illegal aliens in her backyard as she promotes open borders:

Jen Psaki erupts like a volcano when Peter Doocy asks her about TX. Gov. Abbott’s savage plan to send ILLEGALS to DC on BUSES: “He can’t do that!” pic.twitter.com/1dz8exohh8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2022

Obscenely rich public servant, Jen Psaki has a net worth of $27 million US dollars, and she and her husband have five luxury cars to tool around in with their daughter.

When she goes to MSNBC, she will have a 3-year contract and will earn $12 million per year. She gets an additional $2 million bonus based on her cable ratings.

Wonder no more as to why she doesn’t give a damn about her countrymen:

Psaki says Biden didn’t “have the time” last night to mention our 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7Xtu7Ho5xW — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) March 2, 2022

Jen Psaki has recently bought a brand-new Jaguar for a whopping $145,000. Jen Psaki also owns a BMW and a Bentley. The total worth of cars owned by Jen Psaki is well over $2.5 million dollars.

She has five cars:

Tesla Model Y – $55,000 USD

Range Rover Sport – $210,000 USD

Jaguar XE – $80,000 USD

Lexus ES – $135,000 USD

BMW X1 – $72,000 USD

How many $133,000 watches do you own?

What does she care if you don’t have money to gas up your car or heat your house? She can afford it and you peasants can just live with it:

Psaki’s Brain SNAPS in Half During LIVE Interview— Says America Should Produce LESS Oil as MAJOR Energy Crisis Unfolds pic.twitter.com/NyslpRtobB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2022

Jen Psaki’s Net Worth is estimated to grow at a staggering pace of over 120%.

The poor taxpayers pay her $180,000 a year to prevaricate. Taxpayers also give her travel allowance and house rent allowance. She has a lot of assets and homes all over the country, but we give her rent allowance, which she gladly takes.

Remember when Democrats torched Donald Trump in fear of him taking a salary? He donated every penny of it to federal agencies and the media lied about that.

How dare businesses try to earn a living:

Jen Psaki: It’s “unfair and absurd” that companies would increase costs for consumers in response to us taxing them more. 😳 pic.twitter.com/rHilrYdj4j — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 28, 2021

Related