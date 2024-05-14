Government Scientist: We’ll Survive by “Culling” Humans [Him First]

“If I am brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic #climate breakdown, is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate,” wrote McGuire, Professor of Geophysical & Climate Hazards at University College London (UCL).

Volcanologist and climatologist Professor Bill McGuire wrote in a now-deleted X post, “If I am brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic #climate breakdown, is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate.”

Sentinel thinks we will all survive if the culling starts with him and his herd of colleagues. In fact, it would end the problem.

McGuire is a government scientist – a global government scientist. McGuire was a Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) member, a British government body that advised politicians on the Covid pandemic response. He also helped author a report for the infamous Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations (UN) body that has helped drive climate policy globally despite making many errors.

When people called him out, he demeaned their ability to see clearly and read accurately. According to him, he didn’t really say that.

There was a lot of backlash. So, he reworded it.



His Book: It’s Too Late

He wrote a book, Hothouse Earth, claiming “human activity causes a higher global temperature than at any time during the past 1.2 million years, due to a breakdown in the feedback loops that regulate the planet’s temperature.”

“Oceans engulfing coastal cities, coral reefs eliminated and vast swathes of the Earth left completely uninhabitable.”

This is what we have to look forward to in a future “Hothouse Earth” – a planet that has passed a “tipping point” beyond which its own natural processes trigger uncontrollable warming.

He denied saying it was too late. Then he posted on X that the only way to get to where we allegedly need to go is to cull the human herd, which he reworded.

McGuire, feeling the heat of exposing himself, insisted his initial post was “about suddenly falling economic [activity]” and “[n]ot people dying.” However, he said, “culling the human population” and a “high fatality rate.”

He clearly said “emissions,” not “economic activity.”

Redfield’s Dire Warning

U.S. taxpayers also fund highly dangerous gain-of-function Chinese bird flu research. Just yesterday, we reported that the former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, warned that the Great Pandemic will be bird flu. He is deeply concerned about gain-of-function.

You have heard about Disease X touted for months in the media and on social media and by the CCP-compromised World Health Organization. Doesn’t it sound like they are getting ready for something?

The Forked Tongue of the Marxist

McGuire, a Marxist, lies or talks with a forked tongue. Here’s an example of his forked tongue. He previously said about October 7, after the terrorist attack on Israel, “Everyone deserves to be free except – apparently – the Palestine people. I don’t condone the attack, but this is what happens when a people have nowhere else to turn.”

He doesn’t condone it but paints the attackers as innocent. As for free, Israel hasn’t occupied Gaza for years.

The Blaze pointed out that late last year, scientists at the U.K. Center for Ecology and Hydrology raised the alarm that human breathing is contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, urging “caution in the assumption that emissions from humans are negligible.”

The cure for that is culling the human herd.

