Groomer-in-Chief Biden Tells Parents to Affirm Their Transgender Kids

Early” transgender surgeries, hormone treatment, and affirmations are “crucial” for the health of kids and teens who identify as transgender and nonbinary, President Joe Biden’s administration said in messaging released Thursday, according to The Daily Wire.

Biden wants parents to affirm their children’s transgenderism. We don’t know why this is what the US now stands for, but apparently, we do.

As a nation, all we stand for is racism and little kids should be sexualized.

Today is Transgender Day of Visibility. We almost missed that one. The purpose is to “inform parents and guardians, educators, and other persons supporting children and adolescents with information on what is gender-affirming care and why it is important to transgender, nonbinary, and other gender-expansive young people’s well-being.”

That’s really important as our economy crashes, we might be led into World War III, our borders are flooded, and our country is rudderless.

Who believes children should be transitioning? It’s nuts.

On “DeTrans Awareness Day” in early March, people who formerly began gender transition procedures flooded social media with their de-transition stories, sharing stories of depression, anxiety, and fear, The Daily Wire reports.

Biden has lost his mind, along with the rest of the Democrat Party, but we knew that.

Bob Iger thinks not grooming and not sexualizing children K-3 is morally wrong:

.@Disney CEO Bob Iger on Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law: "I tweeted an opinion about the Don’t Say Gay bill in Florida. To me it wasn’t politics, it was what is right and what is wrong. And that just seemed wrong. It seemed potentially harmful to kids.” pic.twitter.com/vtjDEwWJnf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 31, 2022

However, the grooming is working. The latest Gallup poll reports that 1 in 5 GenZ youth identifies as LGBTQ.

MORE FROM THE NUTTY DEMOCRAT PRESIDENT

Huh, what? Did he say “autocrats and dictators” or did he curse?

Can’t Afford Gas? Buy an Electric Car You Can’t Afford!

If you buy a $60,000 electric car, you can save $80 a month at the pump, not counting the cost of the electricity or the interest on your car loan. You can always take out a mortgage on your house to buy a car. Also, lots of luck finding charging stations. And did we tell you that using the heater or air-conditioner drives your mileage range down?

BIDEN: "A typical driver will save about $80 a month from not having to pay gas at the pump" if they just buy an electric car. pic.twitter.com/Rjjtj7poeJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2022

He can’t talk and he’s NEVER honest:

Biden: "I'm gonna always be honest with the American people." pic.twitter.com/AGcc0PA5Ov — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 31, 2022

Are we sure this is satire?

To Protest Florida Law, Apple Announces IPhones Will Now Autocorrect Every Word To 'Gay' https://t.co/LCMPo5vDlh via @TheBabylonBee — Maura (@indiesentinel) March 31, 2022

