Haley ‘Soars’ to 12% & Jamie Dimon Wants You to Help Her

I heard the clarion call again today – Nikki Haley is soaring in the polls, and Jamie Dimon wants her. He’s telling business leaders to help her.

Jamie Dimon, the establishment Big Bank guy, wants Nikki Haley to be president. I don’t even want to see Haley ever again. She’s probably a lovely person, but as a politician, she’s a warmongering, weak sister.

She thinks Barack did a good job.

“President Obama is to be respected. He’s our president, he did a good job.” — Nikki Haley pic.twitter.com/GqKSGCVuXC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 29, 2023

I’m not sure why business leaders want her, but I’m guessing they think she can be bought off.

She’s all in on banning free speech and wants to ban people from maintaining anonymity on social media. She talks about “her truth” using the language of the Left.

Remember how “heartbroken” she was over George Floyd and said we all must feel guilty over his death?

Warmonger Nikki is all in on war and makes a lot of money off it, as does her husband.

She’s a RINO on illegal immigration, claiming we should “welcome them,” and even blasted Tommy Tuberville for doing the right thing on funding abortion trips for the military army girls.

Haley is a NOOOOOOO!

Are you paying attention yet, anon? pic.twitter.com/PoW1T4tndF — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 29, 2023

