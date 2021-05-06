Harris says we must clean up corruption in Central America before fixing the border









As the border crisis increases, more illegal aliens are slipping past the border patrol. and fewer drugs are being seized.

WE MUST CLEAN UP THEIR CORRUPTION BEFORE STOPPING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday said the “alarming” influx of migrants along the US-Mexico border cannot be solved without cleaning up corruption in Central America.

So, let’s get this straight. We have to clean up all the communist corruption that has gone on for decades. The US must end the many tribal wars that are hundreds of years old in Central America and Mexico. All this must be done before we can solve the border crisis that Donald Trump had already solved?

“No matter how much effort we put in on curbing violence, providing disaster relief, on tackling food insecurity — on any of it — we will not make significant progress if corruption in the region persists,” Harris said, according to the NY Post.

Her answer is to give endless sums of money to the corrupt countries. It is always given without any accountability. And we must continue to cooperate with drug/trafficking cartels while all this is going on.

With Border Patrol agents overwhelmed by family groups and unaccompanied minors, more illegal aliens are escaping into the interior of the United States and fewer drugs are being seized.

ANOTHER 200,000 ILLEGALS AND UNTOLD NUMBERS OF DRUGS – IT’S NOT A CRISIS

During April, more than 177,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended by Border Patrol, according to preliminary Customs and Border Protection (CBP) numbers, as provided to Jaeson Jones, a former captain in the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A further 42,620 illegal aliens escaped arrest by Border Patrol, which are known as “gotaways.”

During February and March, the gotaway number was around 30,000 per month or 1,000 per day. That’s now up to almost 1,400 per day.

“What gotaway numbers really signify is the level of infiltration coming into the country that’s getting past CBP at the border,” Jones told The Epoch Times.

Harris still won’t call this a crisis, the NY Post reports.

