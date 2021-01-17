Biden’s 1st day: amnesty and short path to citizenship for millions here illegally

Biden will pass legislation to legalize 11 million people here illegally, the LA Times reported. Obviously, we know there are more than 11 million here illegally. It’s more likely at least double that. There will be NO SECURITY tied to it and they will get a fast path to citizenship.

No one cares that we don’t have the money for this.

It’s over for the Republicans in that they will never again win a presidential election. The overwhelming majority of these people are either needy and uneducated, requiring the freebies to survive, or they’re criminals. They will vote Democrat, and recreate the hellhole they left.

Puppet Joe plans to include a short path to citizenship so they can vote for Democrats obviously. There will be no increased enforcement or security procedures in the bill.

Both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have said their legislative proposal would include a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the U.S. without legal status, and The Times has confirmed the opening salvo the administration plans in its first days doesn’t include the “security first” political concessions of past efforts.

He plans to send the bill on his first day in office. He plans to “restore humanity to our immigration system.” That is such a crock. We have plenty of humanity in our immigration. We are letting at least 3 million in a year.

“I think this bill is going to lay an important marker in our country’s history,” said Lorella Praeli, an immigrant and longtime activist who has been talking with Biden’s staff, noting that the measure “will not seek to trade immigration relief for enforcement, and that’s huge.”

In other words, open borders with amnesty. They will get our benefits when the systems are barely afloat.

MOVE REALLY FAST

If you’ll remember, Hillary Clinton announced that she has told the Biden transition that “they’re gonna have to move really fast.”

“Now, thankfully, Nancy Pelosi, bless her heart in every way, uh, we can, has teed up a lot of great legislation. It’s been sitting there, dying in, you know, Mitch McConnell’s office.” She added, “If we want to get something done again in our country and overcome the really, inexcusable resistance to progress we’ve seen from the Republicans, then I think we’re gonna have to move quickly. And one of the areas we’ll have to move quickly on is the courts.”

“We’re gonna have to move quickly on everything: election reform (nationalize elections), climate change, COVID relief, expanding health care, everything that, uh, we care about,” Clinton declared.

Since Biden is mentally unfit, we now know that Clinton will have a lot to say about what he does, and how fast he does it.

On top of this, Pelosi has HR1 in the hopper and will make DC a state.

Related