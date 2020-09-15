Threat actors are behind Portland violence, we’ll know who they are soon

The communist anarchists in Portland are organized, not opportunistic, and are led by a core set of threat actors. That is according to Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy writing to his staff on July 25th.

According to a DHS government internal email, obtained by CBS News, former Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, Brian Murphy wrote colleagues on July 25th that the Portland violence was not “opportunistic” but “organized.”

“We can’t say any longer that this violent situation is opportunistic. Additionally, we have overwhelmingly(sic) intelligence regarding the ideologies driving individuals toward violence + why the violence has continued. A core set of Threat actors are organized and show up night after night, and share common TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures)..”

“Threat actors who are motivated by Anarchists or ANTIFA (or a combination of both) ideologies to carry out acts of violence against State, Local and Federal authorities..”

Judge Jeanine spoke with President Trump last Saturday night on her show and asked him who is funding the rioting.

She said, “Who do you think is funding the rioting?” Trump responded, “we’ve got our eye on someone, as we speak”. She then asked, “when will the American people see accountability for all the acts against you?” He said, “very soon”.

Some are paid and some are stupid kids, he added. President Trump said we will know who soon. The people behind it are super rich people.

Watch:

Trump: We are looking at them right now (the agitators) Judge Jeanine: Who is paying them? Trump: You will find out very soon pic.twitter.com/UufpGe7RMy — 🇺🇸Take The Red Pill 🇺🇸 (@bakoff333) September 13, 2020

Remember this accusation against Soros? We can’t say that he’s behind it, but it makes one wonder. When we went undercover, spying on the communist groups, people were yelling at agents for Soros-funded groups for not paying them.

Watch: