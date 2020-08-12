Harris the moderate votes to the left of 99% of our liberal Senate

Upon selecting Kamala Harris, Biden said, “I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead. Kamala is that person.” By “ready to lead,” he means he might not make it much beyond the inauguration.

If he does, he will be a puppet.

Almost immediately, The New York Times and the Associated Press described Harris as a “pragmatic moderate” whose record is “relatively centrist.” AP writers Kathleen Ronayne and Will Weissert wrote approvingly of Harris’s “centrist record” as a contributing factor in the decision. Longtime political analyst and lobbyist Doug Schoen praised Biden’s pick while arguing Harris “could help Biden solidify his position among centrist voters and even moderate Republican voters.

Whaaaat? Centrist if she were in the Kremlin? She makes Woodrow Wilson look like a hard-nosed conservative.

A new group, which calls themselves — We Have Her Back — and led by Obama-Clinton minions, addressed News Division Heads, Editors in Chiefs, Bureau Chiefs, Political Directors, Editors, Producers, Reporters, and Anchors in a memo. The group informed them how they are allowed to write about Biden ‘s running mate.

They are going to lie about Harris as they hide Biden in his basement. That is how they plan to win. It’s the stuff of Banana Republics.

HARRIS IS TO THE LEFT OF 97% OF DEMS IN THE SENATE

The senator couldn’t be further left when it comes to her voting record and is to the left of Bernie Sanders. Harris votes with the radical left.

As Joshua Lawson writes in the Federalist, a detailed assessment by Voteview, found Harris’ voting record is farther left than 97 percent of Democrats in the 116th Senate and more liberal [leftist] than 99 percent of the Senate as a whole. In this Senate, that is saying a lot.

Of current members of the U.S. Senate, Harris ranks more liberal [leftist] than Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) while placing as the Democrat with the most liberal [leftist] voting record in the chamber aside from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Harris is the most vicious of the potential candidates and was selected to attack President Trump in unprecedented ways. Being a black woman, Trump and his supporters will appear to be misogynists and racists.

Harris’ crazy beliefs

Kamala Harris doesn’t believe in due process. For example, she believed all eight women who attacked Joe Biden as a perv. She believed them without any evidence or a trial. Harris attacked Justice Kavanaugh without any evidence.

Harris has stated that illegal immigrants in the United States are not criminals and once likened U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to members of the Ku Klux Klan for daring to enforce the law, Joshua Lawson writes in the Federalist.

During a Democratic primary debate, Harris raised her hand in support of a government-run health-care plan that would have taxpayers covering illegal immigrants. She said she would abolish private health insurance.

Lawson wrote, Harris was a co-sponsor of the ridiculously insane Green New Deal, a co-sponsor to Sanders’s “Medicare For All” scheme to socialize America’s health-care system, and is on record advocating a repeal of the 2017 Republican tax cuts that helped create the conditions for the booming pre-pandemic American economy.

As a presidential candidate, Harris promised if she were elected president, she wouldn’t hesitate to sign an executive order banning all “assault weapons” as well as “high-capacity magazines.”

As a district attorney in 2004, she even supported legislation that would require “microstamping” technology for all firearms, a proposal both problematic for its potential infringement on core Second Amendment rights as well as possible government exploitation.

This essentially ends the Second Amendment.

In a CNN Town Hall in October, Harris emphatically stated that she is in favor of banning both fracking and offshore drilling.

Her “Climate Plan For the People” advocated converting the entire nation to “100 percent carbon-neutral electricity” by 2030. She wants all buses and public vehicles and buildings to be “carbon-neutral.” Money is no object so she didn’t consider the cost.

Harris is a middle-aged AOC.

On abortion, Harris has gone so far as to propose a new “plan” that would, somehow, force states and localities to seek prior approval and clearance through the U.S. Department of Justice before placing any limits or “restrictions” on abortions.

She also plans to use a pen and phone when Congress disobeys her. We wrote more about her earlier on this link.

She’s no moderate.

We were warned that Democrats and their media would try to paint her as a moderate. She’s not a moderate, nor is puppet Joe.

THEN THERE’S JOE

Crazytown, extended Joe Biden edition, Pt. 2 — to lighten things up.