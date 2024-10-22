Harris’s’s SSA Plan: Trump’s Bad & We Need to Do More Work

Kamala took the extremely unpopular Liz Cheney with her to the fake, scripted town hall with an audience that wasn’t allowed to ask questions. Since no one likes Liz Cheney, we have to wonder how desperate you have to be to drag her around with you.

Host Maria Shriver said, “Hopefully, I’ll be able to ask some questions that might be in your head.”

Okay, cool, the questions might be in their heads.

Harris was asked how she would preserve and strengthen Social Security (SSA). As usual, she did not reveal her plans, if she has any, but she did lie about President Trump.

KAMALA WON’T SAY WHAT HER PLAN IS IN KEEPING WITH HER POLICY OF NEVER ANSWERING A QUESTION

“Thank you. So first of all, thank you for your question. Actually, just today, I believe it was within the last 24 hours or so [that an] independent review of Donald Trump’s policy on Social Security has indicated that under his policy, Social Security would become insolvent in six years. [She bobbled her head up and down with pursed lips]

“And what I and you and I think most of us know is that we have many, many seniors in our country. Their social security check is their only form of income. It’s everything, and the only thing they have to live on is to pay rent, buy groceries, and all of that. And so we must protect Social Security.

“If you look at Donald Trump’s Project 2025, the plan that they have, if he is elected or re-elected president, it would attack Social Security. It would attack Medicare.”

Is there anyone in this country, maybe the civilized world, who doesn’t know that Trump had NOTHING to do with Project 2025? Secondly, Project 2025 doesn’t do anything like that. She just lies without batting an eyelash.

“And back to the point about just what is in the interest of dignity, the president of the United States should have as one of their highest concerns the dignity of the American people, and in particular those who have lived a productive life, who deserve to be able to retire and go into their senior years with the dignity of not worrying about whether they’re going to have a roof over their head or be able to eat.”

Ask the people in the mountains of western North Carolina if they believe her.

Here’s her plan (just kidding):

“So my plan includes what we need to do to strengthen the solvency of Social Security. It includes what we’re going to need to do and work with Congress to make sure we’re putting more into it. And it cannot be about cutting benefits because right now, those benefits are barely adequate.”

So, what is the plan? It’s apparently a secret. And what foreign leader will trust a nation whose leader is a pathological liar, as is her running mate?

WATCH:

Kamala is asked about her plan to preserve and strengthen Social Security. She responds by lying about President Trump without saying a single word about her own plan (because she doesn't have one). She's a bitter, highly incompetent person.

As for her running mate, Tim Walz, he claimed he was a top marksman, and that was a lie, too. If he was, he’d certainly have that medal on this chest. He can’t tell the truth either.

Breaking – More stolen Valor from Tim Walz. After listening to Tim Walz brag about how he is such a skilled shooter, I decided to look if he was an Expert Marksman in the military. It turns out he doesn't even have a marksmanship badge at all or authorized to wear one, but…