Hate crimes against Jews don’t warrant bail! All attackers freed!

It’s open season on Jews and the no bail laws are making it worse. It’s not only Jews who are in danger, but they are prominent targets of criminals and haters, solely for their beliefs.

Tiffany Harris, a black woman, proudly admitted she punched three Orthodox Jewish women in Brooklyn, New York, December 28th, while shouting “F*** You, Jews.”

She told police, “Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews!”

The woman with the long rap sheet and a penchant for hurting Jews is out with no bail, in accordance with the new De Blasio-Cuomo no-bail laws. Harris even has at least one open assault case from November 2018, the New York Post reported.

The laws take effect January 1st but they’ve been implemented for the past two months. Prosecutors no longer bother to ask for bail.

Suspects in eight other anti-Semitic attacks on Jews by blacks last week were freed for the same reason.

Anti-Semitic militant Linda Sarsour, a radical Islamic activist, lives in Brooklyn and is always threading the needle. She is a close associate of Mayor Bill de Blasio, a communist.

Recently, there has been a disturbing spike in violent attacks on Jews by black residents of Brooklyn and surrounding NYC neighborhoods. Some 561,000 Jews live in Brooklyn, which is also home to 100 mosques.

It has even reached Rockland County, spreading like a cancer. Last night, a black man stabbed at least five Jews in a Rabbi’s shul. All were hospitalized and one is critical.

In November, a suspected drug dealer facing nearly 100 years in prison was freed and thanked Governor Cuomo.

“Cuomo for president!” José “Catano” Jorge crowed in Spanish as he left Manhattan Supreme Court without plunking down a penny in bail. He had nothing but praise for commie Cuomo.

Last month, New York City police commissioner James O’Neill resigned in protest of the “bail reform” bill, saying it would release thousands of dangerous inmates back on the streets.

Democrats want you to think this is all very complicated. It’s not at all.

This is the SECOND f***ing “it’s akshually complicated” take on Monsey I’ve seen tonight. (It’s really not that complicated. The person with the machete stabbing people is the bad guy.) https://t.co/jNWyHWT82m — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) December 29, 2019