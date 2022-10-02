mRNA Spike Protein Found in Dead Man’s Brain and Heart

Spike proteins from the mRNA vaccines do end up in organs and appear tied to encephalitis and myocarditis. A recent case report appears to prove it. The spike proteins were in a deceased man’s brain and heart.

A 76-year-old man with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) died three weeks after his third COVID vaccination. The deceased man’s family asked for an autopsy because of “ambiguous clinical signs before he died.”

He had PD and signs of aspiration pneumonia and systemic arteriosclerosis. But he also had necrotizing encephalitis and myocarditis. Spike proteins from the vaccines were found in the swelling in his brain and heart. It confirms previous reports of the mRNA vaccines causing encephalitis and myocarditis.

“However, histopathological analyses of the brain uncovered previously unsuspected findings, including acute vasculitis (predominantly lymphocytic) as well as multifocal necrotizing encephalitis of unknown etiology with pronounced inflammation including glial and lymphocytic reaction. In the heart, signs of chronic cardiomyopathy as well as mild acute lympho-histiocytic myocarditis and vasculitis were present. Although there was no history of COVID-19 for this patient, immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV-2 antigens (spike and nucleocapsid proteins) was performed. Surprisingly, only spike protein, but no nucleocapsid protein could be detected within the foci of inflammation in both the brain and the heart, particularly in the endothelial cells of small blood vessels.”

Since no nucleocapsid protein could be detected, the presence of spike protein must be ascribed to vaccination rather than to viral infection.

The abstract concludes that the findings corroborate previous reports of encephalitis and myocarditis caused by gene-based COVID-19 vaccines.

