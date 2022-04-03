Hillary Calls for Doubling Down on Sanctions and Chaos, Wants to Ban Russia from the NWO

Hillary Clinton praised the job that President Biden has done in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as sanctions seriously harm the West and others throughout the world, Fox News reports. Of course, those of us in the real world know that he ignored diplomacy and did his best to promote war.

Hillary wants to double down on sanctions. The sanctions so far aren’t enough. If she is saying it, as tight as she is with George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and the other Great Resetters, you can be sure this is the direction we’re headed.

SHE WANTS RUSSIA ISOLATED AD INFINITUM

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Clinton said that the U.S. is “looking at this with our eyes wide open,” and seeing the threat that Russian President Vladimir Putin poses not just to Ukraine but to “Europe, to democracy, and to global stability.”

“We have to double down. There is more that can be done to increase pressure and stress: additional sanctions, more in the way of lethal aid, and now that there has been a pushback thanks to the brave Ukrainian military offensive action, there is time to resupply the Ukrainians so they can continue to defend their country,” Clinton said.

“Let’s not fantasize about what comes next in Russia,” she went on. “Let’s focus on what we’re doing right now to help protect and defend the Ukrainian people’s right to be a free democratic nation and protect their sovereignty.”

Ukraine isn’t much of a democratic nation as we know democracy, and we should be worrying about US sovereignty.

The failed presidential candidate said Russia should not be allowed to rejoin international organizations and the Kremlin should be boycotted if they try.

Then the creator of the Libyan War, said we “need to impose even greater costs on Putin.” She knows nothing of peace.

“The only way that we’re going to end the bloodshed and terror that we’re seeing unleashed in Ukraine and protect Europe and democracy is to do everything we can to impose even greater costs on Putin. There are more banks that can be sanctioned and taken out of the so-called SWIFT relationship. There is an increasing call for doing more on gas and oil.”

Clinton noted that European allies are trying to get out from under their reliance on Russian energy saying that “we need to expedite” this.

She is one of The Great Resetters and the reason she would want to increase sanctions is to further the vision of The Great Reset.

Why does she or anyone in the US get to decide Ukraine’s and Russia’s fate?

As the world faces shortages of fertilizer, potash, wheat, and more, and as supply chains are disrupted, Hillary calls for more. It doesn’t matter to her that the poor of the world will suffer the most.

She wants more chaos and if she’s saying it, it’s also what the World Economic Forum intends.

