Hillary’s Missing Emails Were Found in Obama’s Executive Office

Hillary Clinton emails were found in the Obama White House, in his executive office. This information was uncovered by Judicial Watch.

Senior FBI official E.W. (Bill) Priestap, assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, has admitted in writing and under oath that the bureau found emails sent from Hillary Clinton’s unsecured server in President Obama’s executive office in the White House.

I guess Trump should have asked Obama for the Clinton emails instead of Putin! [Just kidding]

Priestap made the disclosure to Judicial Watch as part of court-ordered discovery into the Clinton email issue, the D.C. watchdog said Tuesday.

ASTONISHING

“This astonishing confirmation, made under oath by the FBI, shows that the Obama FBI had to go to President Obama’s White House office to find emails that Hillary Clinton tried to destroy or hide from the American people,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a statement Tuesday.

“No wonder Hillary Clinton has thus far skated – Barack Obama is implicated in her email scheme,” he said.

That isn’t a surprise but it’s damning information and brings corruption to Obama’s door.

Mr. Fitton is referring to the thirty-something thousand emails under subpoena that Hillary had deleted with BleeachBit software. [She also had her hard drives hammered to bits.]

Priestap helped oversee both the Clinton email and the 2016 presidential campaign investigations.

Judicial Watch said Priestap also disclosed that nearly 49,000 Clinton server emails were reviewed as a result of a search warrant for her material on the laptop of Anthony Weiner. He shared the laptop with his wife and Hillary’s aide, Huma Abedin.

Hillary had lied about the content of the emails. There were classified emails in the tranche. All were likely classified.

GRAVEST MODERN OFFENSES TO GOVERNMENT TRANSPARENCY

U.S District Court Judge Royce Lamberth has ordered Priestap, along with Obama administration senior State Department officials, lawyers and Clinton aides, to be deposed or answer written questions under oath.

The court ruled the Clinton email system was “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency.”

Last month, Judicial Watch ‌received — via FOIA — cover up emails.