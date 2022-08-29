Unelected Gov Hochul Tells Trump Supporters to “Get Outta Town”

The unelected Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, who took our rights away during the pandemic, wants Trump supporters to “get outta town” because “you don’t represent our values.”

Let’s see, what are New York values under socialist Democrats like Hochul? The big one is her pro-crime policies, such as zero bail for criminals. Also, she wants unborn babies aborted to the moment of birth. Open borders are A-OK with Hochul. We have no idea who is coming across our borders; she is fine with that.

The unelected one wants us to spy on our neighbors and tattle on them like in the “good old days.” The woman has language rules in what once was a state that supported free speech. For example. we can’t say “inmates” and must say “incarcerated people.”

Hochul is all for 1619, CRT, and gender-affirming care.

There is no end to her pay-for-play. She rewarded a big donor with a $637 million no-bid contract. Her oppressive gun bills pass without a fight in this one-party state while she makes the state more dangerous.

Unelected Hochul flew a black communist liberation flag over the Capitol, which includes her values.

Maybe she should get out of town. If Lee Zeldin doesn’t win the governorship, New York will be a communist state. Those are her values.

Watch:

NY GOV. HOCHUL TO TRUMP SUPPORTERS: “Jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, ok?! Get outta town.” pic.twitter.com/RmYv57mdZl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 29, 2022

