Horrific Mass Killings at Allen Texas Mall – Graphic

A Mass killer in Allen, Texas, got out of his car, dressed in tactical clothing, and started shooting into the crowd in front of H&M.

“One of our officers was on an unrelated call at the outlet mall. He heard gunshots. Went to the gunshots. Engaged the suspect and neutralized the suspect,” the police spokesman said, Fox News reports.

Update on Texas Mall Shooting. Allen Texas pic.twitter.com/GtPqwCgrVi — Cyndi (@OffCyndisc) May 7, 2023

It’s unknown how many were killed, but a Medical City Healthcare spokesperson told FOX 4 Dallas that their facilities were treating eight victims between the ages of 5 and 61 years old.

There were 60 rounds of ammunition on the ground.

BREAKING: Dashcam video from the mall shooting in Allen, Texas showing a shooter getting out of his car in front of H&M and opening fire at the crowd. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rhm7HY33a5 — Danny C (@DannyC_DC1111) May 6, 2023

Censored video showing the mass shooting suspect dead on the floor on the site of Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas. The suspect, who appears to be white, and possibly in his early 20s, is seen wearing tactical clothing. pic.twitter.com/EvfZXOSyYO — Global Affairs (@OurEarthAffairs) May 7, 2023

A very graphic video of people, including children, shot is on this link. Some appear to be deceased, including children. It probably won’t be up long. We won’t post the clip that isn’t blurred out, but some feel people should see the evil people inflict on others.

Too bad we didn’t have a Marine there as we did in New York City.

This is the blurred-out video:

Censored video of the main scene at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping mall in Dallas, Texas, which shows a number of dead children piled on top of each other with what looks like an adult male wearing glasses. This video is likely right after the shooting taken place. pic.twitter.com/2c0moMmAEe — Global Affairs (@OurEarthAffairs) May 6, 2023

