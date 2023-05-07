Horrific Mass Killings at Allen Texas Mall – Graphic

By
M Dowling
-
1
143

We’ll update here

A Mass killer in Allen, Texas, got out of his car, dressed in tactical clothing, and started shooting into the crowd in front of H&M.

“One of our officers was on an unrelated call at the outlet mall. He heard gunshots. Went to the gunshots. Engaged the suspect and neutralized the suspect,” the police spokesman said, Fox News reports.

It’s unknown how many were killed, but a Medical City Healthcare spokesperson told FOX 4 Dallas that their facilities were treating eight victims between the ages of 5 and 61 years old.

There were 60 rounds of ammunition on the ground.

A very graphic video of people, including children, shot is on this link. Some appear to be deceased, including children. It probably won’t be up long. We won’t post the clip that isn’t blurred out, but some feel people should see the evil people inflict on others.

Too bad we didn’t have a Marine there as we did in New York City.

This is the blurred-out video:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

Another ‘loose’ nut…Affiliations??? Corrupt MSM WILL KNOW…until it is confirmed otherwise…

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz