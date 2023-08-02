Judge Chutkan Was Given Trump’s DC Case: “Trump Is Doomed”

Jack Smith is known as a legal hitman who has lost several high-profile cases at the Supreme Court. He managed to get the President of Kosovo imprisoned with no case, and he remains in prison now after three years.

His wife Katy Chevigny is the filmmaker for Becoming, the Michelle Obama flick. Of all the people Attorney General Merrick Garland could choose from, he chose this man. Now we find out the judge who will oversee his case in Democrat D.C. was appointed by Barack Obama and has a bad history with J6.

THE JUDGE

According to the court docket, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will oversee the four-count federal case against former President Donald Trump.

She has been handing out stiff sentences for non-violent January 6 defendants and has previously ruled against Trump’s lawyers. She denied his request to assert Executive Privilege.

A four-count indictment of Donald Trump was announced this afternoon. The charges are Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy Against Rights. There are six co-conspirators.

JUDGE CHUTKAN THINKS J6 WAS AN INSURRECTION

At one hearing, Chutkan called January 6 protesters insurrectionists.

I want to interject here that even Jefferson Davis was not imprisoned for insurrection or anything. He lived to age 81 and died from an illness. This case appears to be set up to win at the expense of past precedent and the right to a jury of his peers, among other problems.

Speaking at a sentencing hearing for a nonviolent rioter who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegally demonstrating in the Capitol, Chutkan said that the rioter “did not go to the United States Capitol out of any love for our country … He went for one man.”

During the same hearing, she described the January 6 episode as “a violent mob seeking to overthrow the lawfully elected government,” adding that the crowd that day posed a “very real danger … to our democracy.”

Chutkan also said that rioters “soiled and defaced the halls of the Capitol and showed their contempt for the rule of law.”

“The country is watching to see what the consequences are for something that has not ever happened in the country before,” she said.

Chutkan sentenced two cousins with extensive criminal records to 45 days in jail for storming the Capitol, a rare and perplexing punishment among convicted January 6 rioters. She blasted the men for their “decision to take that protest and turn it into a violent occupation of the US Capitol … at a time when we were attempting the peaceful transfer of power.”

Julie Kelly has more information about this judge coming out soon.

My God. It looks like this case is assigned to Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama apointee. Trump is doomed.https://t.co/UhXPICoEZY — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 1, 2023

Related