Hunter Wants a Biased US Attorney to Investigate Tony Bobulinski

When you’re dealing with radical leftists, you never know what you’re going to get. That would be the case of a new investigation Hunter Biden requested. Hunter has asked Matthew Graves, a biased DC US attorney appointed by his father, to investigate whistleblower Tony Bobulinski.

Mr. Bobulinski exposed Biden’s corruption, and his statements lined up with the Hunter laptop. There is evidence from other people to back up Mr. Bobulinski’s assertions.

We say that Matthew Graves is biased because he is the one who rejected Delaware US attorney David Weiss‘s request to prosecute Hunter for tax crimes in 2013 and 2014.

He is also on a mad campaign to charge Americans who protested Biden’s election. People who just stood inside the Capitol are getting a year in jail.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

FALSE STATEMENTS, SAYS A NOTORIOUS LIAR

The report comes from NBC News. Hunter claims Tony Bobulinski made false statements to the FBI.

Mr. Bobulinski has said in several media interviews that 10% of a business deal involving a Chinese company and its spy executive Ye Jiangming was reserved for the big guy, whom he said was Joe Biden.

“Specifically, we recently received information demonstrating that numerous statements made by Mr. Bobulinski in Washington, D.C. during an interview with the FBI on October 23, 2020, concerning our client, Hunter Biden, are false,” Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote in the letter, dated Oct. 7.

A summary of that interview was made public by the House Oversight Committee after two IRS agents, Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified about it before Congress.

“The materials reveal the extraordinary lengths Mr. Bobulinski and other individuals were willing to go to implicate Mr. Biden or members of his family in some false and meritless allegations of wrongdoing,” Lowell wrote. “Even in an era in which people peddle knowing lies with the goal of their falsehoods being repeated and disseminated for their political advantage, these statements by Mr. Bobulinski cannot and must not go unchecked.”

Lowell’s attorney said that the deal was never capitalized, which is true, and there were never any “formal business operations,” he said, parsing words. Then he claimed Mr. Bobulinksi was never at the meeting in Miami at all.

The Deep State will likely oblige Mr. Hunter Biden.

