Hunter’s art exhibit vandalized by ‘Daddi Warcrimes’



















‘Daddi Warcrimes,’ an activist artist, vandalized the Hunter Biden ‘art‘ exhibit such as it is — created by blowing through a straw.

Authorities arrested Rod Webber, an artist and documentary filmmaker, for vandalizing a New York City gallery exhibiting Hunter Biden’s artwork Friday.

A witness held him, making a citizen’s arrest.

Webber filmed himself silently entering the George Burges Gallery where he began to spray paint the words “Daddi Warcrimes” on the gallery’s wall.

He says Daddy Joe is a war criminal, bombing Syria, providing arms to foreign countries, and so on.

You can hear Webber on this clip pre to post vandalism:

Hunter Biden and his shady deal with the

White House makes a mockery of us all. We’re supposed to act as if his illicit art deals are all on the up-and-up.

The Hunter Biden Art Gallery. Exquisitely curated. Cash only. pic.twitter.com/noMBQhmES0 — Maze (@mazemoore) July 10, 2021

