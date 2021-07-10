Hunter’s art exhibit vandalized by ‘Daddi Warcrimes’

‘Daddi Warcrimes,’ an activist artist, vandalized the Hunter Biden ‘art‘ exhibit such as it is — created by blowing through a straw.
Authorities arrested Rod Webber, an artist and documentary filmmaker, for vandalizing a New York City gallery exhibiting Hunter Biden’s artwork Friday.
A witness held him, making a citizen’s arrest.
Webber filmed himself silently entering the George Burges Gallery where he began to spray paint the words “Daddi Warcrimes” on the gallery’s wall.
He says Daddy Joe is a war criminal, bombing Syria, providing arms to foreign countries, and so on.
You can hear Webber on this clip pre to post vandalism:
Hunter Biden and his shady deal with the
White House makes a mockery of us all. We’re supposed to act as if his illicit art deals are all on the up-and-up.
The Hunter Biden Art Gallery.
Exquisitely curated. Cash only. pic.twitter.com/noMBQhmES0
— Maze (@mazemoore) July 10, 2021