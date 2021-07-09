Obama’s ethics chief torpedoes the WH plan to see Hunter’s art secretly



















Barack Obama’s ethics chief blasted the Biden White House for their plan to help Hunter Biden sell his artwork, which he blows out of a straw, and to do so anonymously for large sums. In other words, he’d profit off of his name and his father’s public service but no one would know?

For example, China could buy one of his mediocre paintings for $100,000 and expect something in return from Papa Joe. Oh, but the plan is to only let the art dealer know who bought the paintings, says the White House.

According to the Washington Post:

White House officials have helped craft an agreement under which purchases of Hunter Biden’s artwork — which could be listed at prices as high as $500,000 — will be kept confidential from even the artist himself, in an attempt to avoid ethical issues that could arise as a presidential family member tries to sell a product with a highly subjective value.

Hunter won’t know??? Are you sure?

In addition, they made sure no one will know except the art dealer [and anyone he shares it with] and the buyers [and anyone they share it with]:

Under an arrangement negotiated in recent months, a New York gallery owner is planning to set prices for the art and will withhold all records, including potential bidders and final buyers. The owner, Georges Bergès, has also agreed to reject any offer that he deems suspicious or that comes in over the asking price, according to people familiar with the agreement.

In reality, purchasers could consider it a donation in most cases, and it will be hidden as such. They could let Hunter or Joe know they bought a painting. There will be no scrutiny. Foreign governments will have free rein.

Art purchases are hard to track.

The Biden crime family is trying to operate illicitly, selling favors, just like they always do. Wake up, people!

Imagine if the Trump kids did this?

The ethics chief said, “So instead of disclosing who is paying outrageous sums for Hunter Biden’s artwork so that we could monitor whether the purchasers are gaining access to government, the WH tried to make sure we will never know who they are. That’s very disappointing.”

He added that even if Hunter doesn’t know, the White House “has outsourced government ethics to a private art dealer. We’re supposed to trust a merchant in an industry that’s fertile ground for money laundering, as well as unknown buyers who could tell Hunter or WH officials? No thanks.”

The idea’s that even Hunter won’t know, but the WH has outsourced government ethics to a private art dealer. We’re supposed to trust a merchant in an industry that’s fertile ground for money laundering, as well as unknown buyers who could tell Hunter or WH officials? No thanks./2 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 8, 2021

Related

















