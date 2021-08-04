Illegal alien criminal beheaded a woman – ICE couldn’t deport him

















Alexis Saborit-Viltres, 42, beheaded his girlfriend in Shakopee, Minnesota last week when she tried to break up with him. He is an illegal alien from Cuba, Alpha News has learned.

“Alexis Saborit-Viltres, 42, is a citizen of Cuba who is unlawfully present in the United States. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has not placed a detainer on Saborit-Viltres following his recent arrest for second-degree murder in Shakopee, Minnesota,” ICE spokesperson Shawn Neudauer told Alpha News Tuesday.

Neudauer confirmed that Saborit-Viltres’s criminal history includes multiple convictions in Minnesota and Louisiana for domestic abuse, DUI, and fleeing a police officer. He has pending charges for first-degree arson, first-degree criminal damage to property, and obstruction of the legal process stemming from a 2020 arrest in Scott County.

He’s just the kind of person Minnesota protects in their sanctuary state.

ICE previously attempted to remove Saborit-Viltres to Cuba in 2012 but was unsuccessful because his home country wouldn’t approve the necessary travel documents, an ICE official explained.

He was eventually released on an order of supervision. Then the deportation statute ran out.

Thank a Democrat. There are a lot more just like him coming into the country.

BREAKING: The city of McAllen has started constructing emergency shelters for illegal immigrants released by Border Patrol. The city says the federal government is releasing “an alarming number of immigrants into McAllen, and that the feds aren’t testing them for COVID. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/hy9TbKtgCM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021

Uvalde Station agents encountered five undocumented migrants wearing camo, attempting to evade arrest. They possessed clothing, binoculars, and knives they had stolen from a nearby ranch house. All subjects were taken into custody by local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/w7h9xOStVg — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) August 2, 2021

@BenBergquam has got it covered! #BorderCrisis is real. Share this article to get real news and follow Ben and Real Americas Voice- both courageous coverage of news the left does not want you to see. https://t.co/sU31XH7dXr — Kari Baxter Donovan 🇺🇸🎆🥊🔥 (@Saorsa1776) July 31, 2021

