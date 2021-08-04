Infrastructure bill launches pay-per-mile tax on drivers with leftists evaluating

















We already reported this but it needs more attention. In the Senate’s “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act”, the Department of Transportation (DOT) is to test a new federal tax on every mile driven by individual Americans. [Go to 508 and 509 and 511 on the bill’s link above]

They want us out of our cars, and they are pretending the highways are racist. The highways are allegedly not connected because planners wanted to isolate black people.

Thank a Democrat and some RINO’s who are giving Dems a win.

The bill directs Secretary of Transportation Pothole Pete Buttigieg to establish a pilot program to demonstrate a national motor vehicle per-mile user fee designed “to restore and maintain the long-term solvency of the Highway Trust Fund.”

They never use the money for whatever they claim.

The objectives include looking into the national motor vehicle per-mile user fee.

The program will rely upon “volunteers” representing all 50 states, the infrastructure measure would also require the Treasury Department to establish a mechanism to collect motor vehicle per-mile user fees from the participants.

The legislation would create a new “Federal System Funding Alternative Advisory Board” to advise Buttigieg on establishing and operating the program.

The advisory body would be required to include as members “at a minimum” representatives from state departments of transportation, the trucking industry, data security experts, academics, and [far-left] advocacy equity groups.

They are destroying the middle class. Can you see it yet? No more road trips, goods will increase in price, and it will be another way to make it too expensive to drive a car.

Thank a Democrat, but, hey, no more mean tweets, right?

