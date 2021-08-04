J6 defendant, jailed for 6 months, pleads guilty to parading in the Capitol

















Karl Dresch, a January 6th parading rally goer who ‘obstructed Congress,’ a charge invented just for the January 6 rioters/paraders, will get off today or tomorrow with time served. He pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Mr. Dresch was denied bail and has been in prison for six months. He didn’t assault anyone or damage anything, yet he was denied bail and due process.

The imprisoned parader agreed to plead guilty and to help the FBI by speaking with them and turning over his phone and social media accounts. People are going to jail based on mindless blather on social media.

JUDGE BERMAN WANTED TO SEND HIM TO JAIL FOR A LONGER TIME PERIOD

Leftist Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who persecuted Roger Stone, told Dresch she believed he deserved a longer sentence but the guidelines won’t allow it.

She claims he earned the six-month sentence basically over his use of free speech. Reporter Tillman writes: Repeating part of the Facebook post that the govt had noted where Dresch talked about being in the Capitol and wrote, “now those traitors Know who’s really in charge,” Jackson pauses and says: “So — he’s not your typical tourist”

She said his behavior was criminal and he is sentenced to six months (time served) if he talks to the feds immediately and turns over his social media accounts. She said he is not a “political prisoner.”

UNEQUAL TREATMENT UNDER THE LAW

Fine, but why imprisonment without trial for six months with no bail? Why unequal treatment under the law?

Jackson, of course, said he trusted Trump who lied to him and betrayed him, but she’s not political, of course. She said he was disloyal to the Constitution.

We believe that most of these defendants thought they’d be treated the same way as Antifa and Black Lives Matter. They never expected unequal treatment, but it’s how Democrats roll.

They especially didn’t expect it since police were waving them in and holding doors open for them.

THE REPORTER’S TWEETS

Dresch was indicted on one felony count for obstructing Congress, but that will be dropped along with the other three misdemeanors. He’s one of a small proportion of defs who wasn’t charged with assault/conspiracy/weapons but ordered to stay in pretrial detention pic.twitter.com/VZIl7mhR5D — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 4, 2021

HE’LL TALK TO THE FEDS WHO WANT TO HANG OTHER DEFENDANTS

Dresch’s plea deal includes a partial cooperation agreement where he’ll talk to law enforcement as soon as he’s released, either later today or first thing tomorrow, per his lawyer — but before he can go home, the judge makes clear (he also has to share social media content) — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 4, 2021

AUSA Blackwell says that the govt wants to make clear that regardless of the fact Dresch has already spent the max in jail, the govt still believes his conduct at the Capitol would warrant a higher-end sentence — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 4, 2021

Dresch declines to address the judge — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 4, 2021

JACKSON SENDS A MESSAGE ALRIGHT. SHE IS A BIASED LEFTIST JUDGE. IN OUR HUMBLE OPINION, OF COURSE

Jackson is sending a message to defendants in other misdemeanor-only cases that jail is very much on the table even if they plead to this same low-level charge going forward, depending on conduct before/during/after Jan. 6 — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 4, 2021

Jackson hammers home that Dresch spent the past six months in jail because of criminal conduct on Jan. 6 that he’s now pleaded guilty to, not political beliefs or support for Trump: “He was not a political prisoner.” — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 4, 2021

Dresch placed his trust in Trump, who repaid that trust “by lying to him” about the election, Jackson says — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 4, 2021

Jackson continues: “That’s not patriotism. Patriotism is loyalty to country, loyalty to the Constitution, not loyalty to a single head of state. That’s the tyranny we rejected on July 4, 1776,” alluding to Dresch’s posts comparing Jan. 6 to July 4 pic.twitter.com/xikSHw8TCX — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 4, 2021

That’s a wrap on Karl Dresch’s plea hearing/sentencing. I got a few questions asking about Dresch’s reaction to all this, but I’m afraid I’m covering this remotely and it’s audio-only — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 4, 2021

