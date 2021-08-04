J6 defendant, jailed for 6 months, pleads guilty to parading in the Capitol

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Karl Dresch, originally charged with violent entry, just walked in.

Karl Dresch, a January 6th parading rally goer who ‘obstructed Congress,’ a charge invented just for the January 6 rioters/paraders, will get off today or tomorrow with time served. He pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Mr. Dresch was denied bail and has been in prison for six months. He didn’t assault anyone or damage anything, yet he was denied bail and due process.

The imprisoned parader agreed to plead guilty and to help the FBI by speaking with them and turning over his phone and social media accounts. People are going to jail based on mindless blather on social media.

JUDGE BERMAN WANTED TO SEND HIM TO JAIL FOR A LONGER TIME PERIOD

Leftist Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who persecuted Roger Stone, told Dresch she believed he deserved a longer sentence but the guidelines won’t allow it.

She claims he earned the six-month sentence basically over his use of free speech. Reporter Tillman writes: Repeating part of the Facebook post that the govt had noted where Dresch talked about being in the Capitol and wrote, “now those traitors Know who’s really in charge,” Jackson pauses and says: “So — he’s not your typical tourist”

She said his behavior was criminal and he is sentenced to six months (time served) if he talks to the feds immediately and turns over his social media accounts. She said he is not a “political prisoner.”

UNEQUAL TREATMENT UNDER THE LAW

Fine, but why imprisonment without trial for six months with no bail? Why unequal treatment under the law?

Jackson, of course, said he trusted Trump who lied to him and betrayed him, but she’s not political, of course. She said he was disloyal to the Constitution.

We believe that most of these defendants thought they’d be treated the same way as Antifa and Black Lives Matter. They never expected unequal treatment, but it’s how Democrats roll.

They especially didn’t expect it since police were waving them in and holding doors open for them.

THE REPORTER’S TWEETS

HE’LL TALK TO THE FEDS WHO WANT TO HANG OTHER DEFENDANTS

JACKSON SENDS A MESSAGE ALRIGHT. SHE IS A BIASED LEFTIST JUDGE. IN OUR HUMBLE OPINION, OF COURSE


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  2. “now those traitors Know who’s really in charge,”

    And How MANY other protestors have said similar things, some even much worse. I’m really sick and disgusted with Judges who talk about “guilty pleas”, when they know Full Well innocent people have Had to plead and, because of the Power of Government, many have no alternative. One thing is for certain, anytime I hear of a case of someone pleading guilty, no matter the charge, my first thought will be What is the Government covering up. The Judicial system in he US is reminiscent of Sodom and Gomorrah and was the reason for Their destruction, and maybe it would be best if our entire system collapsed in on itself and had to be rebuilt from the ground up.

  3. Are the praetorian (LOL!) guard capitol police being Arkancided because they know too much and could one day be under oath? (rhetorical)
    Some family members were there at the horny Viking coup putsch insurrection, still the most infamous day in the history of the glorious 1000 year Wokekanda, but they know how to cover their tracks and don’t fear Karengov.
    There is always a masque for the maskerade ball and you can go for a clowny or scary look.
    Those who hate feds and poleeces have instant comrades in jail.

Leave a Reply