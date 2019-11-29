Impeachment helps Trump’s re-election! Thanks Dems!

During an interview with CNN this week, the campaign manager for Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, Kevin Sheekey, explained that the ongoing impeachment is hurting Democrats.

He admitted it’s helping elect Donald Trump.

“Mike is getting in this race because he thinks that Donald Trump is an existential crisis and he thinks he’s on a path to victory and he’s getting in to alter that dynamic,” Sheekey also noted on CNN.

Sheekey spoke to CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour to explain his position.

He also argued that the U.S. presidential election always comes down to 6 swing states, and Trump has a good chance of winning each one.

The polls show that Americans know the impeachment inquiry is based on nothing and they’re bored with it. Independents are key and right now, the majority don’t support it.

Sheekey discussed Bloomberg’s campaign which is ignoring Iowa and New Hampshire. Instead, he’s concentrating on Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. That is the exact same mistake Rudy Giuliani made when he ran for President.

“You can say it’s never been done before, but you also have to say is no one’s ever tried it before,” he said.

That’s not true. Rudy tried it when he ran for President. He waited for Florida and it was an anti-climatic flop.

Sheekey continued, “That’s the whole general election. And right now Donald Trump is winning, he is winning that election. It’s very tough for who people don’t live in New York or California to understand that, but that is what’s happening.”

That terrible plan is fine with us. As with many New Yorkers, we want the anti-Big Gulp, anti-gun Michael Bloomberg to lose.

He entered the race on Sunday last.

“I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America,” Bloomberg wrote in his statement.

Uh, that’s what the President is doing. He’s rebuilt the military, the economy, the stock market is ablaze, he’s not hunting for new wars, and all’s well with the world.

“We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions,” he added. “He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage.”

In New York, Mayor Doomberg’s values were to decide what we could eat and how we could defend ourselves. Recently, the billionaire praised the idea of taxing people who don’t have a lot of money.

Bloomberg was a RINO Republican who became an Independent but recently switched to the Democrat Party. His entrance into the race at this late date suggests Democrats know their slate of candidates is terrible.