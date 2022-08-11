In His Own Words, Fauci Says He Symbolizes Truth, Integrity, Caring, Consistency

In the first clip, megalomaniac Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about the “Fauci Effect,” pretending he’s humble as he boasts about himself. He thinks he symbolizes truth, integrity, caring, and consistency.

“What I symbolize…[is] people craving for consistency, for integrity, for truth and for people caring about people,” Fauci says.

He is the most inconsistent doctor I’ve ever heard. He constantly moved the goalposts.

Fauci is a delusional megalomaniac. He referred to himself as the literal embodiment of “science,” and now claims that people are going to medical school because they’re inspired by him as a symbol of truth and integrity.

Truly nausea-inducing.

pic.twitter.com/0cUOUSXpV6 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 10, 2022

As Max Blumenthal said, “The ego of this man is astonishing. He does represent something, though, many things, in fact, starting with the profits of the drug companies. Politically he represents the craving of many in the US for the appearance of certainty. That’s what he gave them, performative certainty.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIAID director, is still pushing masks.

I’m at the point where I don’t blame Fauci anymore. Sure, throw him in prison. But if you’re still wearing a mask on your face and getting a shot every six months, that’s on you. You get what you get. Don’t throw a fit. Tired of accommodating sheep. https://t.co/OgQZNoT1Cr — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 1, 2022

Dr. Fauci thinks it’s “inexplicable” why people don’t want to mask indoors. However, he is the one who told us masks don’t work.

“When you tell people they need to mask in an indoor congregate setting…that is looked upon by a lot of people, not everybody, as an encroachment on your freedom… It’s almost inexplicable.”

FAUCI: “It’s almost inexplicable” how Americans view forced masking indoors as “an encroachment on your freedom.” pic.twitter.com/8bsEmHAKJi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2022

Fauci joked about the origins of COVID. Not only did he lie about the possibility of COVID originating in Wuhan, but he thinks the dangerous gain-of-function research is a joking matter.

WTF: Fauci jokes and laughs that he created COVID in his kitchen. pic.twitter.com/bTLbrghc3Y — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2022

Dr. Stephen Quay explains how dangerous gain-of-function research is.

Doctor leaves entire room of Congressmen in STUNNED silence after dropping BOMBSHELL on Chinese Communist Gain-of-function research— Did FAUCI know?! pic.twitter.com/jIIcfdkHYn — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2022

He did lie about gain-of-function.

ICYMI I joined @JesseBWatters on @JessePrimeTime to discuss my BOMBSHELL hearing on gain of function research. It's clear Fauci lied! pic.twitter.com/mxTbW3fyTR — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 5, 2022

He gets booed, even in Seattle. Some people don’t think he represents truth, consistency, integrity, and caring.

Fauci mercilessly BOOED in liberal Seattle while throwing out the first pitch at the Mariners game “You’re going to miss this like you missed the pandemic, loser!” Video @thehoffatherpic.twitter.com/7TMRCEb4uL — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) August 10, 2022

