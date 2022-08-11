In His Own Words, Fauci Says He Symbolizes Truth, Integrity, Caring, Consistency

By
M Dowling
-
1
20

In the first clip, megalomaniac Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about the “Fauci Effect,” pretending he’s humble as he boasts about himself. He thinks he symbolizes truth, integrity, caring, and consistency.

“What I symbolize…[is] people craving for consistency, for integrity, for truth and for people caring about people,” Fauci says.

He is the most inconsistent doctor I’ve ever heard. He constantly moved the goalposts.

As Max Blumenthal said, “The ego of this man is astonishing. He does represent something, though, many things, in fact, starting with the profits of the drug companies. Politically he represents the craving of many in the US for the appearance of certainty. That’s what he gave them, performative certainty.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIAID director, is still pushing masks.

Dr. Fauci thinks it’s “inexplicable” why people don’t want to mask indoors. However, he is the one who told us masks don’t work.

“When you tell people they need to mask in an indoor congregate setting…that is looked upon by a lot of people, not everybody, as an encroachment on your freedom… It’s almost inexplicable.”

Fauci joked about the origins of COVID. Not only did he lie about the possibility of COVID originating in Wuhan, but he thinks the dangerous gain-of-function research is a joking matter.

Dr. Stephen Quay explains how dangerous gain-of-function research is.

He did lie about gain-of-function.

He gets booed, even in Seattle. Some people don’t think he represents truth, consistency, integrity, and caring.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
4 minutes ago

Fauci is mentally ill.

