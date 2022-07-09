Racist Team Biden: White Male “Overrepresentation Poses Severe Costs”

The Biden Administration is attacking white men again. They say their “overrepresentation poses severe costs to the rest of society.”

This is still a predominately white nation. That’s the answer to their alleged “overrepresentation” and it didn’t cost $40,000 to find the answer.

Toward remedying that “problem,” Biden’s HHS is hoping a study will uncover why children tend to “favor whiteness and maleness over other identities,” a federal grant summary shows.

The grant is titled “Societal Assumptions Regarding Typical Personhood and Their Effects On Reasoning Development.” It is offered through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and it was issued in February.

There is a “national crisis in racial and gender diversity,” the NIH says. And white men are “vastly overrepresented” in clinical research, politics, and media,” the agency reports.

“To address this issue, we must understand when and how the tendency to view white males as default people develops across childhood, as well as the environmental factors that underlie this phenomenon,” the grant summary says.

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $40,000 of taxpayer money to New York University to find out just when the kids go off the rails.

They’re trying to divide us. Don’t let them! Barack Obama is a master at this sort of racial division and Biden too.

Biden as president was a genius move by the operatives in the White House. They have a doddering fool as the figurehead while they work to destroy this country. The people behind the curtain are the ones expending the real severe costs to our society.

Related