Inside story of the non-white-supremacists heavily armed on a Boston highway



















A heavily armed group called the Rise of the Moors was recently stopped on a Boston Highway by police. Guns on a Boston Highway are not okay. There was a standoff until they agreed to surrender peacefully.

The media — CNN, CBS WINS NY, other media — left people with the impression they were white supremacists, but they’re black. They described themselves as Moorish American Muslims who don’t recognize the US as a sovereign nation.

They kept saying they are peaceful and not sovereign citizens.

The Daily Mail had more details today. As it happens, they group does refuse to acknowledge US law, believes in UFOs, and is selling fake passports to pay for their abandoned house headquarters.

The 11 “armed and dangerous” men were taken into custody on Saturday after a nine-hour standoff with Massachusetts police.

We aren’t sure that they’re dangerous, but not recognizing our laws, waiting for the mothership, believing in fake treaties, and selling fake passports, doesn’t help their case.

They said their “militia” group based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island does “does not recognize” US laws.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper saw two cars with their hazard lights on parked on the shoulder of Interstate-95, outside the town of Wakefield at about 1:30 a.m. The group of heavily armed men were refilling gas tanks with their own fuel and told law enforcement that they were headed to Maine for “training.”

After refusing to comply with an order to drop their weapons, several men took off into a nearby woodland area, prompting a shelter-in-place order for local communities.

The group didn’t have gun licenses.

Rise of the Moors is an offshoot of a rapidly growing, larger antigovernment group known as “Moorish sovereign citizens” that began in the late 1990s.

The Sovereign citizens are generally dangerous criminals.

It wasn’t until the 1990s that the Moorish movement began merging their beliefs with “the sovereign citizen’s movement.” Sovereign Citizens believe that individual citizens are independent of federal and state governments. Thus was the birth of the “Moorish Sovereign Citizens.”

The group on the highway believes that a bogus US treaty with Morocco from 1787 allows them to belong to their own sovereign nation and therefore not subject to any US laws. They also say they are the original “aboriginal people” of the United States.

“There’s no such treaty,” says Kenneth Gray, a retired FBI Agent who specialized in Counter-Terrorism. “It’s bogus. It’s all part of their fraudulent historical claims.”

The group takes its teachings partly from a religious sect known as the Moorish Science Temple founded by Noble Drew Ali, dating back to 1913.

Some Moorish Sovereign Citizen groups believe that Black Moors were the first settlers in the United States and argue that slave ships were a fiction created by white historians to cover up their claim on the land. Others believe that a UFO mothership will soon descend to earth to collect the chosen people (Moors) and return them to their home galaxy.

The Rise of the Moor webpage states in no-uncertain terms: “Moors are the organic or original sovereigns of this land — America.” It continues, “When we declare our nationality as Moorish Americans we are taking back the position as the aboriginal people of the land, to which the sovereign power is vested in.”

They believe in the notion that all African-Americans (as well as Dominicans, Haitians and Tainos) were descended from African “Moors” and therefore they do not, and should not “identify as black.”

“The Moors of North America have been branded by European Colonial occupiers of our land in order to strip us of our illustrious history.”

Rise of the Moors has a large social media presence, with more than 17,000 subscribers to the group’s YouTube channel.

The media and the government are so busy looking for a fraudulent white supremacist threat that they’re missing these groups.

