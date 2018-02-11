Iran Introduces Mass-Produced Drones Strapped with Smart Bombs

Iran is flush with cash thanks to the billions they have received since Obama’s landmark nuclear deal. Experts say it immediately gave Iran about $33.6 billion in liquid assets. With some of this money, they have mass-produced weaponized drones with smart bombs strapped to them. The drones are capable of precision attacks, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The weapons will be distributed to the brutal Revolutionary Guards as they wage war throughout the Middle East.

The Mohajer 6 can trace, intercept and demolish the target, according to Iran. The weapons can destroy fixed and mobile targets, day or night, and even infiltrate installations and facilities. The weapon was unveiled on state-controlled media outlets.

They will likely be deployed to Syria where Iranians have attacked U.S. soldiers.

Only yesterday, Iran initiated their first military operation against Israel with a drone modeled after U.S. technology. It is not known if it was weaponized.

Obama’s Funding of Iran Much Worse Than $1.7 Billion in Cash & Gold

The $1.7 billion in cash and gold, secreted in the dark of night, on planes piloted by the Revolutionary Guard, was only one of the failures of the nuclear deal.

According to written testimony from a respected non-partisan expert on Iran on September 8, 2016, the brilliant, sane Barack Hussein Obama may have facilitated as much as $33.6 billion to Iran in sanctions relief in cash and gold.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies and Roubini Global Economics estimated that as much as $33.6 billion in cash, gold, and other precious metals might have been immediately available to the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism.

The problem with cash and precious metals is “the physical cross-border transportation of currency … [is] one of the main methods used to move illicit funds, launder money and finance terrorism.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that a senior administration official admitted that “some” of that money was repatriated in cash. This official claimed, “We had to find all these strange ways of delivering the monthly allotment.”

What exactly were these “strange ways”?

The monthly allotment to Iran was $700 million a month.

We also recently found out that Obama appears to have let Hezbollah continue their drug dealing and money laundering operations in the U.S. unimpeded.

Iran is frenemies with Al Qaeda despite religious differences because the common enemy – the Western World – must be smashed. We are in the midst of a worldwide jihad and all Islamic terror groups are all the same people.