James O’Keefe Resigned from Project Veritas – Donors Will Follow

James O’Keefe resigned from Project Veritas after a nasty board dispute involving some unnecessary public humiliation of Mr. O’Keefe. Reporter Neil McCabe posted the news on Twitter.

“Exclusive: @JamesOKeefeIII, my friend and former boss at @Project_Veritas, just read his resignation letter to his former team and board members at their Mamaroneck, N.Y. headquarters. James will make his own way—as he always has before.”

It’s hard to imagine Project Veritas surviving without Mr. O’Keefe, and it’s easy to envision coming back with a new and improved version of Project Veritas.

He resigned, and Project Veritas could be in big trouble.

Sixteen staffers claiming they represented far more staff tried to oust him from the company. In a very unpopular move by the board, Mr. O’Keefe suddenly went on a “much-deserved” and voluntary vacation.

The staffers said he was abusive, dressing them down and making them feel marginalized. The rap is he’s a mean boss. We don’t know if that’s the case but don’t doubt he’s a tough boss, as are many successful people.

At one point, the board tried to make it seem as if they never tried to oust O’Keefe. That was after they rehired two people he fired.

O’Keefe probably resigned rather than work in a place with disloyal employees. However, Jack Posobiec thinks he was ousted.

Donors will leave with O’Keefe. They already sent the board a cease and desist letter. That’s a prediction. O’Keefe will likely take some loyal staff with him.

Project Veritas has 1.4 million followers on Twitter, and James O’Keefe has 1.1 million. Maybe the board thinks they don’t need Mr. O’Keefe. It will all come out eventually.

His resignation letter will leak soon, probably via OANN. We’ll post it when it comes out.

