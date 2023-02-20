Mayorkas Defines the USA as a “Place of Refuge” for the Entire World

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace on Friday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused the demands of some Republicans to resign. Impeachment is also under discussion in the House.

“Number one, I’m not going to resign,” Mayorkas told Wallace on CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”

Mayorkas went on to demand that Congress pass amnesty legislation for illegal aliens. That is his idea of fixing “the broken immigration system.”

“Number two, I call upon Congress, as the president has done, as this nation has done, to actually fix an immigration system that has been broken for decades,” Mayorkas told Wallace.

Mayorkas also defended DHS programs that allow the mass catch-and-release of fraudulent asylum seekers that arrive at the southern border. He claimed that the United States was a “place of refuge” for those who qualify for asylum.

“We in the United States have tremendous pride in our country as a country, a place of refuge…we are a nation of immigrants. We are also a nation of laws,” Mayorkas said.

He lets everyone in and they disappear into the interior, most never to be seen again. Wallace nailed him on that.

Mayorkas is completely dismantling our immigration laws. He thinks every illegal alien is an asylum seeker.

“Those laws provide for humanitarian relief for those who qualify. They also provide that individuals who do not qualify will be removed.

“That’s how we do our work in the Department of Homeland Security.”

Does he ever consider our laws or what this burden will do to Americans struggling to house and feed their families? Does he consider drugs and crime? If they are all given full amnesty, it will end Social Security and Medicare alone. Refuge for the world while Americans finish last.

Wallace grilled Mayorkas.

“Critics point out in 2020, Donald Trump’s final year in office, U.S. border authorities encountered migrants 458,000 times at the border but under Joe Biden in 2022, there were 2.3 million encounters,” Wallace observed before asking Mayorkas “how can you say the border is secure?”

In all seriousness, Mayorkas said people are coming because of all our great job openings. That’s probably true of the cartels and criminals. As for the deadbeats coming in, it’s not. Since they’re all unvetted, Mayorkas gaslighted, saying he disagrees with open borders.

Wallace asked him what secure means, reports Newsbusters. “It certainly doesn’t mean that people aren’t able to get across the border illegally.”

“Of course not,” Mayorkas responded. Adding that “by that measure, the border has never been secure, right?”

Of course not? This is the man who met secretly with open borders groups tied to George Soros. Mayorkas has made us a sanctuary nation. He just said he sees us a place of refuge for the world while reducing us merely to a nation of immigrants.

Newbusters called the regime “out of touch.” We think of it differently. The regime wants a permanent electoral majority with criminals and a needy underclass.

Wallace nailed him on the border wall.

“It is the policy of this administration: we do not agree with the building of the wall,” Mayorkas said. “The law provides that individuals can make a claim for humanitarian relief. That is actually one of our proudest traditions.”

Biden only believes in walls around his mansions.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas: “it is the policy of this [Biden] administration, we do not agree with the building of the wall.” pic.twitter.com/ksZn1o6Fn0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2021

