Biden Agrees to Give WHO Power Over US Pandemic Policies

Team Biden is prepared to sign up for a “legally binding” accord with the CCP-tied World Health Organization, The Epoch Times reports. According to at least one professor, he could circumvent the Constitution and win a case in the Supreme Court.

This circumventing of the Constitution is what Barack Obama did with the Paris Accord, which is truly a treaty, not an accord.

This UN affiliate, The WHO, would dictate America’s policies during a pandemic. The WHO, closely tied to Maoist China, recently believes in lockdowns, government regulations, digital IDs, surveillance, vaccine passports, masking, social distancing, and quarantine.

The Story

In September 2022, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra joined WHO Director Tedros Adhamom Ghebreyesus, who is not a medical doctor, to announce the WHO Strategic Dialogue. The draft of the Pandemic Treaty came out of this. Under the banner, ‘the world together equitably,” the draft turns over sovereignty on this issue to the WHO.

At the same time, the WHA or World Health Assembly is creating pandemic regulations that supersede the laws of the US and the other 193 member states.

There was no negotiating for this accord. Biden offered the authoritarian changes himself.

These people want a top-down, centralized system that has already failed. This sets up a worldwide Maoist-style police state controlled by the UN’s WHO, specifically, Tedros. Doctors wouldn’t be able to prescribe hydroxychloroquine under this totalitarian leadership. Medical treatments would be monitored and regulated. People would be forced to get vaccinated.

The treaty censors speech worldwide.

The Accord can circumvent the Constitution

It circumvents the US Constitution. Instead of the Constitution, we’ll be soldered to the UN and the World Economic Forum.

Francis Boyle, professor of international law at Illinois University, spoke with The Epoch Times.

“Whoever drafted this clause knew as much about U.S. constitutional law and international law as I did, and deliberately drafted it to circumvent the power of the Senate to give its advice and consent to treaties, to provisionally bring it into force immediately upon signature,” Boyle said. In addition, “the Biden administration will take the position that this is an international executive agreement that the president can conclude of his own accord without approval by Congress, and is binding on the United States of America, including all state and local democratically elected officials, governors, attorney generals and health officials.”

Professor Boyle finds this dangerous, and cites court cases that would allow it. Tou can read about at The Epoch Times. The cases include State of Missouri v. Holland, in which the Supreme Court ruled that treaties supersede state laws. Other decisions, such as United States v. Belmont, ruled that executive agreements without Senate consent can be legally binding, with the force of treaties.

Healthcare falls under the power of the states, not the federal government. This is wrong, evil, on so many levels. It sets up a global medical police state.

