Joe Biden Bought Rehoboth for Cash Soon After the China Deal

Joe Biden paid nearly $2.75 million in cash for his Rehoboth Beach house within weeks of Hunter sending a “threatening” text to a Chinese business partner demanding he send the $10 million in the deal they made.

DailyMail.com reports that Joe Biden bought his six-bedroom Rehoboth Beach house in June 2017 for $2,744,001 cash.

The transaction was within weeks of a questionable text that Hunter Biden sent to a Chinese associate demanding to seal a deal worth $10 million a year.

“I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter wrote on WhatsApp.

DEVELOPING: Joe Biden is on yet another Vacation. Biden already spent 256 days of vacation prior to his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home visit this weekend. pic.twitter.com/KWkqP4SEJV — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 21, 2023

IRS WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSED THE DEAL

The information was first found on the Hunter’s laptop, but an IRS whistleblower dared to blow the lid off. It took courage.

Hunter can be heard on audio threatening an executive at Harvest Fund – a CEFC-linked investment vehicle – Henry Zhao, demanding money. Hunter said his father was in the room as he spoke with Zhao. He received $5 million from the executive days later.

One of the IRS whistleblowers told congressional investigators in testimony that Hunter Biden sent a strong message on WhatsApp pressuring Harvest Fund Management director Henry Zhao. He said he was “sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.”

“Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter Biden added. “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

Hunter is his father’s bagman, a thug.

Did he sell out the USA to the Chinese Communist Party for a home?

