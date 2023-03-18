Stop with the Raccoon Dogs

The latest cringeworthy theory about the origins of coronavirus is that it might have come from a raccoon dog. The data came from China. Now there’s a reliable source.

Allegedly, “A sample taken in a Wuhan market in early 2020 showed genetic traces of both the coronavirus and a raccoon dog, according to scientists who have analyzed newly obtained data from China,” the Washington Post reports.

“Like so many elements of the mystery, the new data, first reported by the Atlantic, falls short of proving how, where and when people first became infected with the virus. But it boosts the theory that the pandemic started through natural spillover from animals rather than emerging from a laboratory, a theory favored by some researchers.”…

“The new evidence comes via swabs taken in animal stalls at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan. Investigators collected them in early 2020 after the market had been closed and all the animals removed….”

We’re supposed to believe that after three years as we zero in on the cause – a lab leak in Wuhan. It’s not believable.

Chinese scientists in Wuhan were conducting gain-of-function research with coronaviruses. We know that the virus has features that were engineered. We’re past denying that.

If it were the case, it’s reasonable to believe they wouldn’t have destroyed all the evidence.

We also have Dr. Fauci claiming that even if it was a lab leak, it was of natural origin. Dr. Fauci on what happened: “The other possibility is someone takes a virus from the environment that doesn’t actually spread very well in humans and manipulates it a bit and accidentally, it escapes, or accidentally infects someone,” Fauci said.

That’s a stretch. Manipulating a bit was gain-of-function.

Fauci is rumored to be considering blaming the capybara for Covid if it doesn’t stick to the raccoon dogs. pic.twitter.com/5qAz9Den3G — @amuse (@amuse) March 17, 2023

