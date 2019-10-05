Joe Biden Went Off Again on a Reporter Who Asked About Ukraine

Just as he exploded when the Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked him about the Ukraine situation, Biden railed against another reporter wanting answers. Biden simply will not answer any questions about the apparent conflict of interest or his role in getting a prosecutor fired for investigating Burisma.

How do we put someone like this in charge of our country, making him the most powerful man in the world?

The reporter asked, “How was your role as Vice President in charge of policy in Ukraine and your son’s job in Ukraine, how is that not a conflict of interest?”

Biden ranted, “I’m not going to respond to that!”

That should not be acceptable to anyone.

WATCH: Joe Biden explodes when a reporter asks a very simple question: “How was your role as Vice President in charge of policy in Ukraine and your son’s job in Ukraine, how is that not a conflict of interest?” Biden: “I’m not going to respond to that!” What is he hiding? pic.twitter.com/jbycKLARhE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2019

Biden keeps saying there is no conflict of interest, but he’s handing out aid while his son cashes in. Of course it’s a conflict of interest. Joe even bragged about getting an investigator fired as he probed the company paying Hunter Biden enormous sums of money.

The same thing happened in China. Biden was the point person in China and Ukraine and those are the two countries where Hunter cashed in.

Ian Bremmer, a liberal columnist, professor, political analyst agrees these conflicts of interest are pretty corrupt.

Peter Schweizer, who has written books about the massive corruption affecting our government, addressed the issue of asking Ukraine President Zelenskyy to investigate Burisma and interference in the 2016 election on The Ingraham Angle Friday night.

President Zelenskyy came to power with the financial backing of oligarch Kolomosky who is believed to own Burisma. It’s not likely Ukraine will investigate.

Ukraine is more corrupt than Nigeria and is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. There will not be a serious probe in this country. Only the Department of Justice gives us hope.