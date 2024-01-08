Judge-Attacking Criminal Looked Like Hannibal Lector In Court

Nevada judge Mary Kay Holthus of Clark County, who was attacked before she could pronounce sentence on a violent criminal last week, sentenced the man, Deobra Redden, today.

“For purposes of the record, I want to make it clear that I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by the defendant’s actions. Alright, that being said, … this court does now sentence you, in addition to the $25 administrative assessment fee, $150 DNA fee, the $3 DNA administrative assessment fee, and $250 defense fee, 19 to 48 months of the Nevada Department of Corrections,” Judge Holthus said today.

He gets no credit for time served because he was on probation when he committed the prior offense, which was also a violent act.

Violent criminal Redden flew in the air over the bench with his arms and legs wide open and landed on the judge, grabbing her hair.

#BREAKING: A Man attacks Clark County judge inside Nevada court after the judge denied his probation⁰⁰#LasVegas | #Nevada⁰⁰Witness the shocking moment when a 30-year-old three-time felon, Deobra Redden, attacked a Las Vegas judge, forcing her to take cover and injuring a… pic.twitter.com/YoNegqvIA4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 3, 2024

He pulled out some of the judge’s hair, and she had other injuries but was back at work the next day. A marshal was hospitalized with a dislocated shoulder and a gash on his forehead. The judge’s law clerk was also injured.

An arrest report of the courtroom brawl revealed that Redden pulled out part of Holthus’ hair, according to KSNV. The station, citing an interview in the report with the judge, said she described Redden as “big, strong and angry.”

In Monday’s appearance, Redden was sentenced in relation to a battery charge stemming from a baseball bat attack last year. He was initially charged with assault but reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in November 2023 to a reduced charge of attempted battery, resulting in substantial injuries.

Mostly violent offenses mark Redden’s criminal record and include prior convictions for three felonies and nine misdemeanors, District Attorney Steve Wolfson said,

