Judge Cannon Hammers Jack Smith’s Documents Case, Cites Hur

Former President Donald Trump is in a Florida courtroom today in the Jack Smith classified documents case. Judge Cannon cited Robert Hur’s report of the “elderly” guy with the “poor memory” in the Oval Office who committed several felonies regarding classified documents.

Hur’s report shows that Joe Biden willfully and intentionally mishandled classified documents. Biden stole them without the right to do so and shared them with an author who had no right to see them legally. The author even obstructed justice.

Biden was a senator and vice president at the time, and he had no right to take them, unlike Donald Trump, who, as president, had the right to declassify and take them.

If Clinton can put them in a sock drawer, Trump can put them in a building secured by the Secret Service.

“Robert Hur’s report and testimony is the biggest elephant in the room,” Julie Kelly noted. “The term ‘arbitrary enforcement’ used frequently by both the defense and Judge Aileen Cannon.”

NEW: From FLA courthouse in Trump’s classified documents case with a prediction. Robert Hur report and testimony is the biggest elephant in the room. The term “arbitrary enforcement” used frequently by both the defense and Judge Aileen Cannon. Cannon hammered the fact no former… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) March 14, 2024

Cannon pressed both defense and Special Counsel to explain when the “crime” of willful retention of national defense information begins–she noted the date in Jack Smith’s indictment as to when Trump first violated the Espionage Act. January 20, 2021, the day he left office pic.twitter.com/BTiEo3WLce — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) March 14, 2024

Related