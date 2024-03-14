Red Diaper Baby Bernie Bill: 32-Hour Work Week, Same Pay, Benefits

Perpetually angry red diaper baby Bernie Sanders is back with the bill mandating Americans work only 32 hours a week in a standard four-day week. Of course, he expects they will get the same pay and benefits. It’s another way to raise the minimum wage beyond all reason and destroy capitalism. This is even worse than the $50 an hour minimum wage. It’s his dream come true.

Businesses are taxed, regulated to death, and still trying to recover from COVID lockdowns. Now he wants to put the nail in the coffin, as does Biden with his budget of $5.5T taxes.

He’s generous with other people’s money. He’s a moron.

The bill, over a four-year period, would lower the threshold required for overtime pay from 40 hours to 32 hours. It would require overtime pay at 1.5 times a worker’s regular salary for workdays longer than 8 hours and double a worker’s regular salary for workdays longer than 12 hours.

Businesses are supposed to absorb these costs, but they won’t. As prices rise, the poorest people and the middle class will suffer.

According to a press release, the Thirty-Two-Hour Workweek Act would also protect workers’ pay and benefits to ensure no pay loss.

He said it is “an important step toward ensuring that workers share in the massive increase in productivity driven by artificial intelligence, automation, and new technology.”

No, it’s communism and unaffordable. He’s trying to destroy capitalism. Venezuela, here we come.

“Moving to a 32-hour workweek with no loss of pay is not a radical idea,” Sanders said in a press release. “Today, American workers are over 400 percent more productive than they were in the 1940s. And yet, millions of Americans are working longer hours for lower wages than they were decades ago. That has got to change.”

“The financial gains from the major advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and new technology must benefit the working class, not just corporate CEOs and wealthy stockholders on Wall Street. It is time to reduce the stress level in our country and allow Americans to enjoy a better quality of life,” he wrote.

This is the same guy who said a 90% tax rate is not too much. Nothing he says in this clip is true.

Sanders introduced the legislation with Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.), and Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) introduced companion legislation in the House.

“While CEOs’ wages continue to increase, our workers are finding themselves doing more, yet earning less than they have in decades,” Butler wrote. “The Thirty-Two-Hour Workweek Act would allow hardworking Americans to spend more time with their families while protecting their wages and making sure profits aren’t only going to a select few.”

TODAY: Senators are debating the idea of mandating a 32 hours work week for all Americans, without a pay cut. Sen. Bernie Sanders just introduced a bill that would establish a standard 4 day work week. #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/Rq96Opi3Dt — Hannah Brandt (@HannahBrandt_TV) March 14, 2024

Breadlines Bernie praises Cuba:

