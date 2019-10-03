Judge Napolitano Smears Trump, Backs Far-Left Schiff’s Lies

Judge Andrew Napolitano shocked Fox News’ viewers this week by penning a blistering op-ed attacking President Donald Trump and accusing him of committing impeachable offenses. Then he went on Fox & Friends and backed up Adam Schiff, a Soros-funded politician, covering for his lies.

JUDGE NAPOLITANO TRIES TO DESTROY TRUMP

“Trump’s call with Ukraine president manifests criminal and impeachable behavior,” the op-ed’s blunt headline reads.

He is taking a nothing burger, non-scandal and making it a crime.

At one point, he writes, “The criminal behavior to which Trump has admitted is much more grave than anything alleged or unearthed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and much of what Mueller revealed was impeachable,” the actual piece reads, echoing the commentary of far-left pundits.

That is absolutely absurd.

While the judge was one of my favorites once, he is now nothing but a dishonest broker.

THE FOX & FRIENDS CREW LET HIM LIE

He was on Fox & Friends this morning sticking up for the worst liar in Congress, Adam Schiff while ignoring key facts. The couch bananas said nothing.

Napolitano backed up Schiff’s blatant lie by using his weasel words. The judge claimed that when Schiff said, “we” never spoke with the fake whistleblower, he meant the committee, not the staff. How slippery is that? He’s accepting an obvious subterfuge at face-value while trashing the President over a nothing burger phone call.

There’s “nothing wrong with him interviewing” the whistleblower [a witness with NO first-hand knowledge] since he’s the “prosecutor” but he should have been more specific,” says Napolitano about Schiff’s actions. Meanwhile, he said nothing about the fact that Schiff was in on the whistleblower’s tale before he even wrote out a complaint. Nothing to see here???

The Judge then normalized all of Schiff’s lying. At no time did Napolitano say Schiff was lying. Then he said the President was exaggerating when it obviously was the other way around.

Check out Schiff’s blatant lies here.

Watch Napolitano back up Schiff with far-left talking points:

What does a person like Napolitano stand for? Originally, he was a libertarian, then he seemed like a conservative, now he’s a whore promoting lying leftists.

ADAM SCHIFF-TY IS A SOROS GUY

Breitbart has a piece up reminding us that Schiff got his start thanks to George Soros.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, was previously financially aided by the George Soros-financed MoveOn.org to win his Congressional seat.

Schiff also received the Toll Fellowship, which is sponsored by the Council of State Governments, a left-wing group heavily funded by Soros’s Open Society.

Soros groups also support many of Schiff’s legislative efforts.

CNN also reported on the MoveOn.org funding for Schiff’s 2000 campaign: “By 2000, MoveOn.org was raising $2 million for Democratic candidates, including more than $100,000 to help California’s Adam Schiff beat Congressman James Rogan, one of the House managers during Clinton’s impeachment trial.”