Judge Pirro Responds After Fox News “Strongly Condemns” Her

Fox News has been moving left since Roger Ailes left the company a few years ago. During the day it sounds like MSNBC redux as Donald Trump Jr. said. This past Saturday, Judge Jeanine Pirro asked if Ilhan Omar’s “adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to sharia law which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”
The judge also wanted to know where Omar is getting her anti-Israel sentiment. She doesn’t believe it is from the Democrat Party.
Is that an evil question? No one can ask that? Apparently, Fox News thinks it’s evil. They have rebuked the Judge.
The “condemned” comments come out at the beginning of her show.
Fox News “strongly condemned” her remarks.
The Judge explained that she never called Omar unAmerican. Her intention was to open debate.
Statements from Fox News and @JudgeJeanine re her commentary about @IlhanMN that was widely condemned as Islamaphobic. pic.twitter.com/yTEJZ0Zmfg
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2019
Omar is anti-Semitic, sympathetic to terrorists, sides with anti-American dictators like Nicolas Maduro and she pushes the anti-Jewish BDS Movement. She insisted on wearing her hijab into Congress and she was sworn in on a Quran. Omar also soft-pedaled al Qaeda and other terrorist groups while calling the USA terrorists.
We believe the Judge’s question is reasonable.
No one is coddling the right, why do we have to coddle their voting blocs?
What do you think?
To hell with their pious sanctimonious piety, read today’s Greenfield–“Philly Mosque Apologizes For Call To Impose ‘Islam Upon the Whole World’ at FrontPage Magazine, the speaker also spoke Anti-Semitism towards all Jews.
I believe there are certain things a person is not allowed to do and the Judge did it. She questioned a Muslim. They are sacrosanct! Now because of the Judges’ questioning Omar is a victim. Muslims delight in being the victim. You are no longer allowed to question them.
Thank God for Donald J. Trump, the good Judge Pirro, Hannity and Rush and Levin and Tucker and Elder and Johnny Jones, and Webb and Kevin Jacson and Bongino, and West, and Steyn, and Chaffetz, and Gorka, and Watters, and Lehren, and Payne, and Cain and a few more.
They will save us from the commie, socialist dumbocrats!
Put a beard on that crooked ocasio, and you are listening to Fidel Castro!
The Omar woman, closest thing to a Nazi in congress in some time!
There is nothing wrong with what the judge asked…people all over the country want to know as well. We think that something more must be done for Congresswoman Omar’s continued anti-Jewish comments. She should not be allowed to remain on the Foreign Affairs committee and should be rebuked by Congress!