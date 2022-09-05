Judge to Appoint a Special Master in the Mar-a-Lago Case, DOJ Blocked

A federal judge ordered Monday that an independent special master be appointed to review the records seized by the FBI during its raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and ordered the Justice Department to stop its own review of the material for investigative purposes.

“The Court hereby authorizes the appointment of a special master to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege,” the order states. “Furthermore, in natural conjunction with that appointment, and consistent with the value and sequence of special master procedures, the Court also temporarily enjoins the Government from reviewing and using the seized materials for investigative purposes pending completion of the special master’s review or further Court order.”

The order, though, “shall not impede the classification review and/or intelligence assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”) as described in the Government’s Notice of Receipt of Preliminary Order.”

THE LEFT WANTS A TRUMP-HATING SPECIAL MASTER – NOT SATIRE

“National Security Counselors” are petitioning the judge in the Trump records case to appoint a vehement anti-Trumper as special master. Their board of advisors includes rabid anti-Trumper (and Ciaramella lawyer) Mark Zaid.

A bunch of clowns called “National Security Counselors” are petitioning the judge in the Trump records case to appoint a rabid anti-Trumper as special master. Their board of advisors includes rabid anti-Trumper (and Ciaramella lawyer) Mark Zaid. You just can’t make it up. https://t.co/N7leZvJAAL pic.twitter.com/oCjexr1uvc — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 30, 2022

During the Russiagate hoax, one of Zaid’s tweets read: #coup has started. As one falls, two more will take their place. #rebellion#impeachment.

Other Zaid tweets were just as bad or worse.

THE SPECIAL MASTER IS APPOINTED BY THE JUDGE

A “special master” is appointed by a court to carry out some sort of action on its behalf. Theoretically, a “special master” is distinguished from a “master.” A master’s function is essentially investigative, compiling evidence or documents to inform some future action by the court, whereas a special master carries out some direct action on the part of the court. It appears, however, that the “special master” designation is often used for people doing purely investigative work and that the simple “master” designation is falling out of use.

The judge, Aileen Cannon, seems fair.

