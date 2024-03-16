Kamala Harris Goes on a Multi-State Abortion Tour

Kamala Harris has the dubious honor of being the first sitting vice president to visit an abortion clinic as part of her multi-state tour touting extreme abortion and lying about IBF.

“Right now, in our country, we are facing a very serious health crisis,” Harris said. “And the crisis is affecting many, many people in our country, most of whom are, frankly, silently suffering.”

“How dare these elected leaders believe they are in a better position to tell women what they need,” Harris said. “We have to be a nation that trusts women.”

“Everyone get ready for the language — uterus,” Harris said. “That part of the body needs a lot of medical care from time to time.”

Only Canada, North Korea, China, and three others have laws as extreme as some US states like New York.

Democrats want to turn the conversation to abortion since they have nothing else. Abortion is where it should be – with the states. Leave it there. They’re attempting to take this wedge issue to the presidency. We can’t let them win the presidency because they are destroying the country.

The problem is it is no longer healthcare when a mother kills a baby close to birth for no reason.

The move comes as the 2024 race for the White House heats up, with former President Donald Trump currently beating President Joe Biden in several key states.

Both Biden and Kamala have high disapproval ratings.

According to far-left Axios, Biden, “in his State of the Union address last week, made a forceful case for reproductive rights and accused Republicans of wanting to restrict birth control and in-vitro fertilization (IVF).”

Of course, that is a lie.

Biden didn’t even use the word “abortion,” even though it was included in his prepared remarks. The ‘Good Catholic’ said, “Freedom to Choose.” They’re obsessed with euphemisms.

Harris routinely calls Republicans “extremists” for supporting national abortion bans. She wants to see abortion to the moment of birth for no reason and potentially after. Democrats are the ones who are extreme and do not value life.

Some US states have some of the most extreme and barbaric abortion rules in the nation.

Democrats are trying to make abortion the issue in November. The GOP must not bite. This election is too important.

