Klaus Schwab Steps Down to Make Way for Another WEFer

Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has announced his decision to step down from his executive role and transition to a non-executive chairman role in 2025, pending approval by the Swiss government. He will still be in the wings.

A spokesperson for the Forum said that the organization is “transforming from a convening platform to the leading global institution for public-private cooperation.” As a result of that evolution, The Forum’s governance structure is set to change, the spokesperson said, and Schwab “will transition from Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board of Trustees” by January 2025.

Corporations???

Schwab has not named his successor but said that over the last year, the group’s executive board, “under the leadership of President Børge Brende, has taken full executive responsibility.”

Brende is a former Norwegian conservative leader in a country with a population of 5.4 million people. He gets to lead us into their New World Order.

A Norweigan’s idea of a conservative is probably a leftist New World Order proponent. In the first clip below, Jake Sullivan and Borge Brende spin the New World Order. It’s still the one developed at the UN and World Economic Forum. They will “adapt” the old institutions to the new order.

What We Should Be Prepared to Experience

Klaus Schwab has already said, “Who masters technologies, in some way, will be ze masters of the world.” More importantly, he said, “We have the means to impose the state of the world.”

“Let’s also be clear. The future is not just happening; the future is filled by us, by a powerful community like you here in this room. We have the means to impose the state of the world.”

Schwab said there are two conditions. “The first one is that we react all as stakeholders of larger communities, so we serve not our only self-interests, but we serve the community. That’s what we call stakeholder responsibility.” Second, we “collaborate”.

In other words, they will decide but collaborate with us peasants.

We still keep this creep:

Misinformation and disinformation takes center stage at this year’s WEF conference. Key word here is “global collaboration”. That’s code for global totalitarianism. Here comes the censorship.pic.twitter.com/lRJkFnX09g — Jason James (@jasonjamesbnn) January 16, 2024

Emphasis added

Related